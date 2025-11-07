Nigeria: Group Accuses FCT Minister, Wike, of Undermining Nigeria's Democracy

Abuja — The Democracy Watch Initiative (DWI), has raised the alarm over what it described as the "increasingly authoritarian and destabilising actions" of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, warning that his conduct poses a grave threat to Nigeria's democratic stability.

In a statement, the group's Director of Strategic Communication, Dr. Tunji O. Bamidele, said the organisation felt "compelled to address the alarming actions of Wike," whom he accused of systematically undermining democratic institutions and political parties across the country.

He said: "Nyesom Wike, once a mere creek boy during the turbulent times when patriotic citizens fought valiantly for democracy, now finds himself in a position of power where he is wielding that power to undermine the very principles he once benefited from. His actions are not merely misguided; they represent a calculated assault on the democratic fabric of our nation.

"In recent months, Wike has waged a relentless campaign against political parties, sowing discord and confusion within the ranks of organisations such as the Labor Party and the African Democratic Congress. His tactics have escalated alarmingly as he now seeks to destabilise the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), an institution that has been central to Nigeria's democratic journey.

"This chaos is not a byproduct of political rivalry; it is a deliberate strategy aimed at consolidating power and silencing dissent. Let us not forget the historical context of Wike's actions. His activities in Rivers State were marked by a series of egregious violations of democratic norms, where he nearly scuttled the democratic process and set the state ablaze with violence and intimidation.

"The recent incidents surrounding his governance provide a stark reminder of this troubling legacy. One of the most troubling manifestations of Wike's authoritarian tendencies occurred recently when he indiscriminately ordered the teargassing of the Rivers State Assembly.

"This incident, shocking in its brutality, is emblematic of a leader who has lost sight of the democratic ideals he once championed. The use of tear gas against elected representatives is not merely an act of aggression; it is a chilling signal that dissent will not be tolerated, and that the sanctity of political discourse is under siege."

Bamidele alleged that Wike's "tactics of division and intimidation" have been aimed at consolidating personal power rather than advancing democratic governance.

He added: "Moreover, just days ago, Wike employed thugs and the police to violently disperse delegates at the PDP secretariat, causing considerable damage and sealing the premises. In a brazen act of political thuggery, he handed the keys to four handpicked loyalists, effectively sidelining legitimate party leadership. Such actions not only undermine the integrity of the PDP but also threaten the very essence of democracy in Nigeria.

"Wike's open opposition to Governor Fubara's administration further illustrates his willingness to destabilize political structures for personal gain. He publicly announced his withdrawal of support for Fubara, citing accusations of dishonesty and dissatisfaction with the governor's approach to governance.

"This public denunciation was not merely a political maneuver; it was a calculated move to sow discord and create an atmosphere of distrust. His backing of the state assembly's failed impeachment attempt against Fubara, coupled with his condemnation of the governor's attempts to engage with the assembly, reveals a man willing to leverage political institutions for his own ends.

"Reports suggest that Wike seeks to control the state's financial resources, allegedly linking funds to projects that benefit his allies. This manipulation of power is not only unethical but represents a profound betrayal of the public trust.

"The crisis escalated to a point where President Tinubu was compelled to intervene, resulting in the suspension of Fubara, the deputy governor, and all state assembly members for six months. This intervention, while necessary, underscores the severity of Wike's actions and the urgent need for accountability in our political system.

"Now, as the Federal Capital Territory Minister, Wike has resurrected these same tactics, employing thugs and leveraging corrupt judicial elements, including certain judges and the FCT Police Commissioner, to further his agenda of destabilization.

"The recent turmoil within the PDP, particularly the faction aligned with Wike that suspended Acting National Chairman Umar Damagum and other National Working Committee members, exemplifies how far he is willing to go to maintain control.

"This situation is dire. The ramifications of Wike's actions extend beyond party politics; they threaten the very essence of democracy in Nigeria. The systematic dismantling of political opposition not only curtails free expression but also undermines the electorate's right to choose their representatives without fear or coercion. Such actions are antithetical to the democratic ideals we strive to uphold.

"We must also address the inaction of those in higher offices who have the power to intervene. We call upon President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to act decisively in checking Wike's excesses. It is imperative that the leadership of this country recognizes that allowing Wike's destructive behavior to continue unchecked will not only destabilise the political process but will also set a dangerous precedent for political conduct across Nigeria. The integrity of our democracy is at stake, and it is the responsibility of our leaders to safeguard it."

The group also appealed to the international community, including the United States and the United Kingdom, to "monitor and hold accountable those who actively undermine democracy in Nigeria."

"The global community has a vested interest in the stability and democratic integrity of our nation. We implore them to hold accountable those who engage in practices that threaten peace, stability, and democratic governance.

"The actions of Nyesom Wike represent not just a threat to the PDP, but a broader assault on democracy itself. As citizens committed to the principles of democracy and the rule of law, we must unite in our resolve to resist these encroachments. We call upon all stakeholders--political parties, civil society, the media, and the international community--to join us in this fight for the soul of our nation."