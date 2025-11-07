Nigeria: One Year On, TechMinds Girls Empowerment Foundation Shapes a Bold Future for Nigerian Girls in Tech

In just one year, the TechMinds Girls Empowerment Foundation (TMG Empower) has positioned itself as one of Africa's most inspiring movements for gender inclusion in technology.

Founded in 2024, the non-profit has trained and mentored hundreds of girls across Nigeria and Africa, arming them with 21st-century digital skills and confidence to take their place in the continent's growing tech ecosystem.

At its one-year milestone celebration, held over the weekend, the foundation's Founder and Executive Director, Ndidiamaka Udeaja, reflected on the journey with gratitude and purpose.

"We don't just train girls in tech; we build innovators, entrepreneurs, and future policymakers," she said. "Our goal is to break down systemic barriers that exclude women and replace them with skills, mentorship, and opportunity."

Over the past year, TMG Empower has launched multiple initiatives aimed at creating inclusive access to technology for young women. Through its flagship programs, Tech Her Up and Power Skill Booster, the foundation offers structured training in both technical and soft skills, preparing participants for real-world opportunities in tech and entrepreneurship.

Under these initiatives, girls have been trained in software development (front-end and back-end), product management, data science and analytics, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), cloud computing, and digital marketing and tech sales.

The foundation's community-driven mentorship model connects participants to industry leaders, professional women in STEM, and global mentors who guide them through personal and career development.

"If a girl doesn't believe she belongs in tech, no amount of training will help her thrive there," Udeaja explained. "That's why our programs begin with mindset transformation by helping girls reimagine what's possible before they even write a single line of code."

To mark its first anniversary, TMG Empower announced a scholarship program for outstanding girls. Two beneficiaries have been selected to study at any federal university of their choice, with annual performance-based reviews continuing until graduation.

In a separate initiative, the foundation donated ten desktop computers to Mother of Mercy Girls Secondary School in Azuigbo, Nnewi South Local Government Area, Anambra State, reinforcing its commitment to inclusive digital education in underserved communities.

The foundation also reported that over 200 Nigerian girls and about 100 girls from other African countries have been onboarded into its new AI Business School, a training platform designed to introduce young women to artificial intelligence, business analytics, and creative tech entrepreneurship.

"By enabling females from diverse backgrounds to explore their passion for technology, we're erasing barriers that have historically excluded African girls from innovation spaces", Udeaja noted.

TMG Empower's first physical event in April 2024 brought together over 110 participants in Lagos to celebrate ICT Day, a gathering that blended hands-on training with inspirational stories.

Two months later, the foundation hosted another outreach in Azigbo, Anambra State, in honour of the International Day of the African Child (IDAC), where participants learned basic coding, digital literacy, and teamwork in a safe, all-girls environment.

These programs, Udeaja explained, are not just about imparting skills but also about fostering a sense of community among girls who might otherwise never see themselves represented in the tech space.

For many participants, TMG Empower has been nothing short of transformative.

Onyekwere Nmesoma Chiamaka, a registered nurse from Enugu State who joined the foundation after training as a program coordinator, said her tech journey has redefined her career path.

"From TMG Empower training, I've gained hands-on skills in Excel and Power BI. I can now clean, analyze, and visualize data with confidence. Beyond that, I've grown as a leader and as a woman," she shared.

Similarly, Bishe Sulei Yerima, another trainee, published her first e-book on Selar after completing her digital training. "I feel so grateful to the foundation and the founder. I know this is just the beginning of greater things to come," she said.

These testimonies, according to Udeaja, reflect the heart of TMG's mission, which is to transform lives one girl at a time.

What sets TMG Empower apart is its emphasis on mindset re-engineering. Before delving into technical modules, participants go through personal development sessions that tackle self-doubt, impostor syndrome, and cultural conditioning that often discourage African girls from pursuing STEM careers.

"We've learned that self-doubt is often a bigger obstacle than Python or calculus," Udeaja explained. "Once girls start believing that they belong in tech, they learn and lead differently."

While many organizations stop at training, TMG Empower is pushing for systemic change through advocacy. The foundation is supporting legislative efforts to create what it calls "a more fair and inclusive tech environment", laws and policies that ensure women have equal access to opportunities in Nigeria's digital economy.

"We want to see government frameworks that protect women's participation in the tech sector," Udeaja said. "Our advocacy efforts are focused on long-term impact."

Guided by its core values which are Empowerment, Innovation, Inclusion, Excellence, and Community, TMG Empower envisions a future where African girls become founders, CEOs, and inventors defining the next wave of global innovation.

The foundation actively welcomes partnerships with schools, tech companies, NGOs, and development organizations that share its vision of bridging the gender gap in STEM. Partner organizations can sponsor a girl's tech education, volunteer as mentors or facilitators, partner on digital training programs, or offer internships and job placements for graduates.

As the foundation steps into its second year, it remains driven by a belief that when a girl learns technology, she learns power. "Our dream is to see a generation of Nigerian girls leading startups, building global tech products, and redefining innovation across Africa", Udeaja concluded. "When you empower a girl with technology, you transform families, communities, and economies."

TMG Empower's success over the past year demonstrates what's possible in a future where African girls become innovators and leaders shaping the continent's digital destiny. The foundation is also ensuring that Africa's digital future is not just male, it's inclusive, empowered, and female-led.

For more information or to partner, visit www.tmgempower.org or follow @tmgempower across all social media platforms.