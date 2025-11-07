Nigeria: Dele Momodu Blasts Claim Linking Opposition to Trump's Genocide Allegation

A prominent figure in the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dele Momodu, has dismissed allegations that the opposition orchestrated former US President Donald Trump's recent comments that Christians were being targeted by armed groups.

Speaking on Friday during an interview on Channels Television's The Morning Brief, Momodu said those pushing the narrative are merely out of fresh ideas.

"Look, my brother, anyone who sees opposition behind this is just being clear that they have run out of ideas," he said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Momodu, publisher of Ovation Magazine, questioned the logic behind the claim, asking, "The opposition that is trying to put its act together now has time to go to Washington?"

He accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of habitually blaming others for every national issue. "So anyone blaming the opposition -- of course, everything in Nigeria, when it's not APC, they blame the immediate predecessor, even a man who has gone to join his ancestors, former President Muhammadu Buhari," he said.

Momodu urged President Bola Tinubu's administration to stop politicising serious issues and address the worsening insecurity.

"If you know of a man called El-Buba in Jos, I've been to his church before. He has cried out that Christians are being targeted and wiped out," the ADC chieftain argued.

"He never said Muslims aren't being killed, but life has become so cheap that even when 100 people die, the president can still travel that night. No empathy, no sympathy. That's what opposition is talking about -- and it has nothing to do with politics."

Earlier in the week, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, alleged that the opposition was behind Trump's move to brand the killings in Nigeria as a Christian genocide, describing it as "politics taken too far."

Asked during an appearance on Channels Television's Politics Today if he believed the opposition was responsible, Wike replied, "It is very obvious, and I have said this."

He added, "The problem we have today is that Mr President's own nature of politics, you can see the collapse of the opposition. It will be difficult for anybody. The opposition today has seen that no party is prepared to challenge the President returning to power. 'What do we do? Should we allow him to just go in like that without challenges? We must do something, and one of the things to do is bring up such a thing that will divide the country."'