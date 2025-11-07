Zimbabwe: Job Sikhala Arrested in South Africa Over Suspected Attempt to Smuggle Explosives Into Zimbabwe

7 November 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Kingston Ndabatei

OPPOSITION leader Job Sikhala has been arrested in South Africa after allegedly attempting to smuggle a considerable amount of explosives into Zimbabwe.

The firebrand Sikhala, who was arrested by the South African Police Service (SAPS) is currently detained at Pretoria Central.

"Job Sikhala has been arrested after being caught with explosives on his way to Zimbabwe," said a source who declined to be named.

No further details were shared.

In images shared with with NewZimbabwe.com, Sikhala can be seen wearing his famous Mandela shirt, handcuffed and seated on a ramp.

More details to follow...

