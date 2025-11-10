Zimbabwe: Sikhala Speaks On His South African Arrest - Says He Was Set Up, As Police Review CCTV Footage

PROMINENT opposition figure Job Sikhala has described his arrest in South Africa for travelling with explosives as a set up by Zanu PF.

Sikhala was arrested early Friday morning when a car he was travelling in was stopped, searched and discovered to have 26 blasting cartridges and 15 capped fuse connectors; which are both forms of explosives.

Images of him in handcuffs were plastered over the internet, with Zanu PF acolytes celebrating it like a win.

He is being held at Pretoria Central and expected to appear in court on Monday.

His South African lawyer Eric Mabuza said Sikhala was denying any knowledge of the crime while the South African Police Service (SAPS) had already made efforts to review footage at a mall the former legislator visited earlier.

Sikhala was said to have been arrested after going for dinner with one of his uncles (also in police custody).

"It is an allegation he denies," Mabuza told state broadcaster SABC after meeting with Sikhala.

"He says that this is foul play because when he went out with his uncle for dinner he was not carrying any explosives but those were found as he was driving out.

"He said he did not come here for explosives but for medical attention."

Indeed, Sikhala has been frequenting South Africa for medical help after spending over 500 days in pretrial detention before being released without charge.

He was not just kept under the worst conditions but subjected to inhumane treatment over the entire period, which not only cost him his law firm but almost derailed his political career.

Jacob Ngarivhume, another opposition figure in Zimbabwean politics described the explosives as having been planted in a post on X that confirmed that his family had been made aware.

The pressure group he leads, the National Democratic Working Group said it suspected foul play.