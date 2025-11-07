Nigeria: FIFA Announces Nominees for Men's the Best 2025 [full List]

FIFA has unveiled the nominees for the Men's The Best 2025 award, highlighting players who delivered outstanding performances over the past year in global football.

The shortlist features footballers from several top European clubs, with Paris Saint-Germain producing the highest number of nominees - four (4).

Barcelona follow with 3 players included in the list, while Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Liverpool each have one (1) nominee.

The selection reflects individual brilliance across domestic and international competitions.

The official list, numbered eleven (11) players, include:

Ousmane Dembele (Paris Saint-Germain)

Achraf Hakimi(Paris Saint-Germain)

Harry Kane (Bayern Munchen)

Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid)

Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain)

Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

Pedri Gonzalez (Barcelona)

Raphinha Diaz(Barcelona)

Mohammad Salah (Liverpool)

Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain)

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

According to FIFA, the award is designed to honour the footballer who has demonstrated the highest level of excellence during the period under review.

Fans worldwide will be able to follow the nominees and participate in the voting process as the race for the prestigious award begins.

The eventual winner will be determined through votes from national team coaches, captains, journalists, and supporters, with the announcement set for a later date.