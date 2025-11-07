Nigeria: NRC to Electrify National Rail Network Within Five Years

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced plans to transition the nation's rail network to full electric traction within the next five years, marking a major step in its Vision 2-5-10-20 development framework.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the NRC, Dr. Kayode Opeifa, made this disclosure on Wednesday during the Seventh National Transport Conference of the Chartered Institute of Transport Administration (CIOTA) in Abuja.

According to a statement by Callistus Unyimadu, Chief Public Relations Officer at NRC, Dr. Opeifa stated that the roadmap is part of the NRC's Vision 2-5-10-20 framework, which aims to modernize the country's rail system.

He highlighted that one of the key targets is a full transition to electric traction within the next five years, a move expected to enhance efficiency, reduce operational costs, and cut the environmental impact of rail transport.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The NRC plans to optimize national rail assets within the first two years, transition to electric traction by the fifth year, double national rail capacity within ten years, and achieve not less than 60,000 kilometers of rail network nationwide within 20 years. Dr. Opeifa stated.

He added that states along national rail corridors, including Lagos, Plateau, Ogun, Oyo, Edo, Delta, Kogi, Kaduna, Kano, and Niger, can leverage existing networks at no additional cost, following recent legislative amendments that placed railway development on the concurrent legislative list.

Dr. Opeifa also highlighted the ongoing freight-by-rail expansion, noting that the NRC is currently transporting increased volumes of containerized cargo, gypsum, soda ash, cement, metal coils, and materials for the AKK Pipeline Project.

"This roadmap ensures that states can fully access and utilize national rail assets. Lagos and Plateau are already making full use of this policy, and we encourage other states to key into the initiative," he said.