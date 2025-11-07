Nigeria: FEC Approves N43bn for Lagos-Ibadan Highway, Others

The Federal Executive Council, FEC, on Thursday, announced the approval of over N43 billion for the completion of Phase II, Section II of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, as part of a series of new and revised infrastructure projects under the Ministry of Works.

The Council also reviewed progress on the East-West Road, which was inherited by the Tinubu administration at a cost of N156 billion for two carriageways, three flyovers, and two bridges.

Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, disclosed this to journalists after Thursday's council meeting at the State House, Abuja.

He said due to heavy traffic and redesigns in pavement structure of the East-West road, the ministry has phased the project, completing one carriageway and 30 percent of the second, while pending flyovers at Abuloma and Refinery Junctions in Rivers State will be presented for fresh award before month's end.

The Minister explained that the fresh approval covers additional works such as flyovers, underpasses, and adjoining roads that were not captured in earlier phases.

"This project was awarded about five years ago but didn't take off. When Mr. President came in, FEC terminated the earlier contract. Now, we've re-awarded Phase II, Section II for N43 billion. It includes underpasses, concrete pavement, ramps, and adjoining roads," Umahi said.

The Council also approved the review of the Mushin-NNPC Junction-Apapa-Oshodi Expressway dualisation, initially awarded in 2022 for N11 billion but now revised to N19.09 billion, reflecting inflation and rising construction costs.

The 14.4-kilometre stretch is part of ongoing efforts to ease access to Lagos ports and industrial corridors.

FEC awarded the third section of the 1,068km Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway, covering the Badagry-Ogun-Oyo border segment measuring 162.97km.

The section will be constructed with reinforced concrete pavement at a cost of N3.39 billion per kilometre.

Similarly, the Ilorin-Omu Aran-Egba Road (206.7km) has been broken into phases for funding purposes, with Phase I (31km) approved for N43 billion, while subsequent phases will be implemented as budget permits.

On the Enugu-Onitsha Road (OP Junction-Ukehe-Okatu-Abu Udi-Oji-Anambra border), Umahi said the project was divided into two phases, with Phase I (35.1km) valued at N28.47 billion.

He noted that about N21 billion has already been disbursed, leaving a balance of N7 billion.

In Ota-Idiroko, Ogun State, Section I (14km) of the project was revised from N43 billion to N98 billion following changes from flexible to rigid pavement and the discovery of high underground water levels.

The 509-metre flyover with dual ramps was also reviewed upward from N17 billion to N23 billion.

FEC equally approved Phase II (42km) of the Wasasa-Turunku-Mararaba Road in Kaduna State at N30.23 billion, following an earlier N18 billion approval for the first section (7.8km).

Another highlight was the Ijebu Igbo-Etapa-Owoyen Road project linking Ogun and Oyo states.

Initially awarded for N13 billion at 30km, it has now been extended by 7km and revalued to N53 billion with reinforced concrete and enhanced subgrade design.

Umahi attributed the reviews to design improvements, challenging terrain, and inflationary trends, noting that the cost of reinforcement steel has risen to over N1.1 million per ton.

He further disclosed that governors of Edo, Delta, and Abia States have taken over the funding and execution of select federal roads within their jurisdictions to ease fiscal pressure on the federal government.