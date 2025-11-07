Nigeria: Don't Recognise Senator Daniel As Our Member, Ogun APC Warns

..... they're afraid of rising profile of Daniel - Oliyide

The Ogun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has restated that the suspension of the Senator representing Ogun East, Otunba Olugbenga Daniel, remains in full effect, warning that any engagements with him as a member of the party are invalid.

The party made this known in an official correspondence to the APC National Chairman, drawing attention to what it described as Daniel's "continued public disregard for party discipline" despite his suspension.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to a statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Dapo Abiodun, Lekan Adeniran, the letter, dated October 3, 2025, was jointly signed by the State Chairman, Chief Yemi Sanusi, and State Secretary, Hon. Tella Aderibigbe.

According to the APC, Senator Daniel was suspended on August 19, 2025, a decision which was formally communicated to him. The party emphasized that, under the APC Constitution, a suspended member automatically loses all privileges and rights associated with party membership.

Quoting Article 21, subsection (vii) of the APC Constitution, the party stressed that a suspended member is stripped of voting rights, attendance at party meetings, and participation in party activities until the suspension is lifted.

"As part of the disciplinary processes outlined in our constitution, a member suspended pending investigation is expressly barred from participating in the proceedings of any party organ," the statement noted.

The party urged government institutions, political actors, and the public to take note that Daniel cannot act or be recognized in any capacity as a member of APC while the suspension stands.

"Any and all dealings with Otunba Olugbenga Daniel in the capacity of a bona fide member of the APC are invalid, unrecognized, and of no effect to the party," the statement added.

The party reaffirmed its commitment to internal discipline, order, and adherence to constitutional guidelines.

Reacting to the statement, Media Aide to Senator Daniel, said the purported suspension was the handiwork of some individuals, who are afraid of his rising profile, ss well as his relationship with the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He equally described it as "an ongoing script, crafted purposely to frustrate him out of the APC, so as to have a solo run for the Senate ticket.

Oliyide maintained that the "suspension" was purportedly carried out by an unknown Ward 4 Excos in Sagamu local government; a ward where Senator Daniel does not belong.

He affirmed that leaders and members of party in Ward 12 (Isote) in Sagamu, where Senator Gbenga is actually registered as a member had petitioned the State executive and copied the National executive to protest his purported suspension by a wrong Ward.

He added that leaders and some members of executive in Ward 4 also wrote a protest letter, disclaiming they were not aware nor were they consulted before someone just went to the Facebook to announce a "suspension" that did not happen in the first place".

Oliyide stated, "the statement was not signed by anybody. But our investigation revealed that they were being circulated by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor. When has the CPS to the Governor becomes the spokesperson to the party? These are some of the questions I think journalists should ask them. Why was the statement not signed but quoting the State Chairman without showing a copy of the letter purportedly written to the National Chairman? I think they should be able to substantiate this with proof, including the purported suspension letter which no one has seen in all the months".

"The media should also request to see a copy of the letter of suspension duly signed and acknowledged since they claimed the so-called 'suspension' "was formally communicated to him" in paragraph 4 of the ghost press release".

"Paragraph 6: "... a member suspended pending investigation..." has already invalidated the earlier claims that the "State party executive upholds" OGD's suspension. In the earlier Facebook post or press release, the wordings suggested that they have concluded "investigation" which was deemed to have been concluded".

"However, it is important to state that it is not the State Party organ that is reactive and doing all these things, but some individuals who are afraid of the rising profile of Senator Otunba Gbenga Daniel and his relationship with the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It is still an ongoing script, crafted purposely to frustrate Otunba Daniel out of the APC so as to have a solo run for the Senate ticket".

"The fact of the matter is that their orchestrated "suspension" was purportedly carried out by an unknown Ward 4 Excos in Sagamu Local Government. A ward where Senator Otunba Gbenga Daniel does not belong. The leaders and members of Ward 12 (Isote) in Sagamu where Senator Otunba Gbenga is actually registered as a member then petitioned the State Excos and copied the National Exco to protest the purported suspension of their member (Senator Daniel) by a wrong Ward. While the leaders and some members of Excos in Ward 4 also wrote a protest disclaiming they are not aware nor were they consulted before someone just went to the Facebook to announce a "suspension" that did not happen in the first place".

"We are aware that the leadership and members of the State Excos have been pressured several times to the point of threats to issue this so-called statement, but when they did not yield, the perpetrators resorted to using government machinery and operators to carry out the party assignments", the statement concluded.