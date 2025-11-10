Liberia: President Boakai Makes Changes in Government

MONROVIA OCT 27--President Joseph Boakai has sacked his Mines Minister replacing him with a former deputy mines minister in a new wave of cabinet shakeup.
An Executive mansion statement issued late Monday said.
"Executive Mansion, Monrovia: President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has made series of new nominations and changes across key government institutions, subject to Senate confirmation where applicable."
"The appointments reflect the President's continued efforts to strengthening governance, improving institutional performance, and ensuring accountability and efficiency within the public sector in line with the ARREST Agenda."
"Ministry of Mines & Energy, Mr. R. Matenokay Tingban - Minister, Mr. Sumo Samuel Momolu - Assistant Minister for Mines, Mr. Samuel Summerville - Assistant Minister for Mining Exploration," these appointments are subject to confirmation by the Liberian senate.
Tingban once served as deputy minister of Mines during the regime of madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf
Other junior officials were affected at Education, Gender and Children protection, Liberia Civil Aviation Authority and the judiciary.
Please see the full list below
