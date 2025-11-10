Liberia: President Boakai Makes Changes in Government

MONROVIA OCT 27--President Joseph Boakai has sacked his Mines Minister replacing him with a former deputy mines minister in a new wave of cabinet shakeup.

An Executive mansion statement issued late Monday said.

"Executive Mansion, Monrovia: President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has made series of new nominations and changes across key government institutions, subject to Senate confirmation where applicable."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The appointments reflect the President's continued efforts to strengthening governance, improving institutional performance, and ensuring accountability and efficiency within the public sector in line with the ARREST Agenda."

"Ministry of Mines & Energy, Mr. R. Matenokay Tingban - Minister, Mr. Sumo Samuel Momolu - Assistant Minister for Mines, Mr. Samuel Summerville - Assistant Minister for Mining Exploration," these appointments are subject to confirmation by the Liberian senate.

Tingban once served as deputy minister of Mines during the regime of madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf

Other junior officials were affected at Education, Gender and Children protection, Liberia Civil Aviation Authority and the judiciary.

Please see the full list below

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

PRESIDENT BOAKAI MAKES NEW CHANGES IN GOVERNMENT

October 27, 2025

Executive Mansion, Monrovia: President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has made series of new nominations and changes across key government institutions, subject to Senate

confirmation where applicable.

The appointments reflect the President's continued efforts to strengthening governance, improving institutional performance, and ensuring accountability and efficiency within the public sector in line with the ARREST Agenda.

The institutions and those nominated and appointed are:

I. Ministry of Mines & Energy

1. Mr. R. Matenokay Tingban - Minister

2. Mr. Sumo Samuel Momolu - Assistant Minister for Mines

3. Mr. Samuel Summerville - Assistant Minister for Mining Exploration

Sacked Mines minister

II. Ministry of Education

1. Mr. Thomas Momo Parker - Deputy Minister for Planning, Research and Development

2. Mr. Oscar Gurtor Flomo - Assistant Minister for Planning, Research and Development

III. National Commission on Higher Education

1. Dr. Cecelia Cassell - Executive Director

IV. Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection

1. Ms. Agnes C. Marshall - Assistant Minister for Children and Social Protection

2. Ms. Josephine Greaves - Assistant Minister for Research, Policy and Planning

V. Liberia Airport Authority (LAA)

The President has accepted the resignation of the Chairman of the Board, Hon. Massaquoi Kamara, and has directed the retirement of the Managing Director, Hon. Jeremiah Mends-Cole, on medical grounds.

The following new appointments have been made at the LAA:

1. Mr. Ernest R. Hughes - Managing Director

2. Mr. Nyan Mantein - Chairman of the Board

VI. Civil Service Agency Board of Appeal

1. Mr. A. Blamo Sieh - Co-Chair

VII. Liberia Immigration Service

1. Mr. Nelsco A. Wolo - Deputy Commissioner General for Administration

VIII. The Judiciary

1. Cllr. William G. Capehert - Judge, Traffic Court, Gbarnga City

2. Cllr. Eric Morlu - Judge, Debt Court, Lofa County

3. Cllr. Daniel D. Dolokelen - Judge, Debt Court, Bong County

4. Atty. Anthony Kollie - Judge, Criminal Court "E", Lofa County

5. Cllr. Rennie O. Moses - Judge, Criminal Court "E", Grand Gedeh County

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

President Boakai extends appreciation to outgoing officials for their dedicated service and calls on the new appointees to serve with integrity, diligence, and a renewed sense of

duty to the Liberian people.

Signed:

Atty. Kula Bonah Nyei Fofana

Presidential Press Secretary

Alphonso Toweh

Has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters

He holds first MA with honors in International Relations and a candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict Resolution from the University of Liberia.