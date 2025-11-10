Nigeria's Security Challenges Acts of Criminalities, Not Genocide - Media Group

The insecurity challenges facing Nigeria including kidnapping, banditry and arson are acts of criminalities which do not have religious coloration.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP in Ilorin, Kwara State, the coordinator of the Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria (MMWG), Alh Abdullahi Ibrahim asked the United States' government not to rely on any information to the contrary to invade Nigeria.

" The Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria calls on the United States of America not to rely on the biased, unverifiable and false report against Nigeria on the socalled persecution or killing of christians in Nigeria," he said.

Ibrahim maintained that " insecurity trajectory in Nigeria that has featured among others - terrorism, kidnapping, arson, and wanton killings of innocent people were criminalities that are being tackled by the Nigeria's security forces " under the former and current federal government of Nigeria.

"In all these criminalities, none ever targetted any religious group - rather people of various religious persuasions are being affected of which reliable data confirmed that Muslims are deeply affected than the christians in Nigeria as the centre of insecurity remains the northern part of Nigeria."

He noted that the Nigeria would have witnessed more terrible carnages than recorded so far if separatist group - Indigenous People of Biafra [IPOB] was not banned some years ago by the federal government.

Ibrahim, therefore, condemned the false report claimed to have emanated from Nnamdi Kanu that Igbo people and christians were being killed in Nigeria.

He said that while the report of Igbo people being killed in the past was true, those responsible for the insecurity and killings were the members of IPOB and ESN.

He called on President Donald Trump not to rely on the false report upon which he based his declaration of Nigeria as place of particular concern,but rather should work on officially documented reports of the US embassy in Nigeria.