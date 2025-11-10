Nigeria: Presidential Aide Says Renewed Hope Agenda Will Propel Nigeria to Greater Devt

The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Special Needs and Equal Opportunities, Hon. Mohammed Abbas Isa, has called on Nigerians to rally behind President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda to help propel the nation toward greater development.

Isa made the appealed on Thursday in Abuja while receiving a delegation from the Neutral and Equality Transformation Initiative (NETI), led by its chairperson, Hajiya Amina Suleiman. He reaffirmed his commitment to an open-door policy that welcomes constructive ideas and collaboration aimed at improving governance and service delivery.

During the visit, the SSA expressed appreciation to the NETI delegation for presenting him with a copy of the Holy Qur'an, describing it as a deeply valued gift.

"Today is very significant for me as this is the second Holy Quran I am receiving -- the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia presented the first to Nigeria," he noted.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Isa praised NETI for its efforts in promoting democratic values and urged the organisation to partner with his office in designing programmes that would further national progress and inclusivity.

Earlier in her remarks, Hajiya Suleiman commended the presidential aide for implementing initiatives that bring hope and opportunities to persons with disabilities. She said that feedback from field research conducted by her team indicated that the SSA's programmes have made a meaningful impact on people with special needs and the general public.

She added that the Holy Quran was presented to Hon. Isa as a source of spiritual guidance to inspire more noble projects, noting that NETI also plans to present a commendation plaque in recognition of his contributions to national development.