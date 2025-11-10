Nigeria: Soludo Wins All 21 LGAs Announced By INEC, Set to Be Declared Winner

Awka — Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo has won all the 21 local government areas of the state announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Saturday's governorship election.

Soludo scored very high votes in all the results announced, leaving his opponents trailing far behind him.

Results from the last two local government areas Ihiala and Anambra West were announced after a short break by the State Collation officers on Sunday morning

In the results Announced at the INEC State Collation Centre in Awka on Sunday morning, Soludo's All Progressives Grand Alliance scored 422,664.

The All Progressives Congress scored 99,445; the Labour Party polled 10,576; the African Democratic Coalition polled 3,208 while the Young Progressives Party scored 37,753.

Details later