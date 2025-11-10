Nigeria: INEC Opens State Collation Centre, Set to Begin Announcing Anambra LGA Results

9 November 2025
This Day (Lagos)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced collation of results from local government areas.

The INEC Resident Electoral Commission who declared open the centre said: "This is a memorable day, a day we have all been waiting for. We are here to let the public know what is in the harvest."

He announced Professor Edoba B. Omoregie, SAN, the vice chancellor of University of Benin as the presiding officer of the election.

Representatives of political parties were also announced. Some of them include Barr Sly Ezeokenwa as state collation agent for APGA and Patrick Obiano for ADC

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.