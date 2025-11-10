Nigeria: VP Shettima Returns to Abuja After Nigeria's Climate Leadership At COP30

9 November 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
press release

On the sidelines of the summit, Mr Shettima held bilateral meetings on carbon market cooperation, aimed at unlocking between $2.5 billion and $3 billion annually in carbon finance for Nigeria

Vice President Kashim Shettima has returned to Abuja after leading Nigeria's delegation to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30) in Belém, Brazil.

Nigeria reaffirmed its global climate leadership and commitment to a green transition at the conference.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The Vice President joined other world leaders, development partners, and business executives at the Leaders' Climate Summit, hosted by the President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

During the summit, VP Shettima represented President Bola Tinubu and delivered Nigeria's statement titled "The Rational Soul of Nature," calling on world leaders to recognise the economic value of nature and to channel significant finance towards protecting and restoring it through predictable, equitable, and accessible funding mechanisms."

He further emphasised that Nigeria's renewed climate agenda represents "not just an aspiration, but a solemn national commitment to preserve the planet for future generations."

On the sidelines of the summit, Mr Shettima held bilateral meetings on carbon market cooperation, aimed at unlocking between $2.5 billion and $3 billion annually in carbon finance for Nigeria over the next decade to support the country's transition to a low-carbon economy.

*Stanley Nkwocha*

*Senior Special Assistant to The President on Media & Communications*

*(Office of The Vice President)*

9th November 2025

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.