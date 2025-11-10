Nigeria: UK Issues Travel Advisory to Its Citizens, Warns Against Travel to Borno, Zamfara, Others

The FCDO warned its citizens against travelling to the northeastern states of Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, and Gombe.

The UK government has issued a travel advisory, warning its citizens against travelling to Nigeria due to a high threat of terrorism, kidnapping, political violence, and street crime.

In the advisory published on its website on 21 October, the Country's Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said terrorism is widespread, particularly in the North-east and North west of the country, where armed bandits and radical Islamic groups operate.

The FCDO warned its citizens against travelling to the northeastern states of Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, and Gombe.

It also warned against trips to Zamfara and Katsina States in the North-west.

For other states in the regions, it advised "against all but essential travel." The advisory recommended the same for Niger, Kogi, Plateau, and Taraba States in the north central.

"Attacks could be indiscriminate and could occur at any time, including in places visited by foreign nationals, such as places of worship, markets. Malls, hotels, bars, and restaurants," the advisory read in part.

It's also described as a heavy security presence as a sign of a particularly high risk of terrorist presence, as these groups sometimes construct unauthorised vehicle checkpoints on major highways.

The FCDO also recommended that citizens exercise caution during election periods, periods of religious significance, or other public holidays.

It urged citizens to avoid "all but essential travels" to Abia, Anambra, Imo and non-riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa, and Rivers States.

However, the FCDO advised against "all travel to the riverine areas (the river and swamp locations accessible by boat, but not by road) of Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, and Cross River states."

"Militant groups are active across the Niger Delta region and have carried out a number of attacks on oil and gas infrastructure. There's a high risk of armed robbery, criminality and kidnapping in the Niger Delta region.

"Secessionist groups are active in the south-east, and attacks and violent clashes often occur with the military and other security forces. Although foreign nationals are not normally targeted, there is a risk you could be caught in an attack," the advisory read.

The FCDO noted that in the South West, such as Lagos State, violent crimes such as mugging, kidnapping, carjacking and armed robbery are common.

It also added that Intercommunal violence is common and can flare up suddenly.

"Be cautious when travelling in Lagos, particularly on the mainland, which attracts high levels of crime and where security levels can be unpredictable."

It also warned of the "increased risk of violence, attacks and threats, such as blackmail and intimidation against anyone being thought to be part of the LGBT+ community or supporting their rights."