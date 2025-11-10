Nigeria: 'Too Busy Building My Peace' - Ned Nwoko's Fifth Wife, Laila, Breaks Silence

In November 2021, Laila publicly confirmed her separation from Mr Nwoko. Weeks later, the senator claimed she had been unfaithful during a London vacation, an accusation that sent social media into a frenzy at the time.

As the storm surrounding Senator Ned Nwoko and his estranged wife, Regina Daniels, continues to dominate headlines, another woman in the politician's life has quietly chosen a different path.

His fifth wife, Laila Charani, posted a short but symbolic message on Instagram, reminding followers that not every battle needs an audience.

In a video clip showing her relaxing with her children at a luxury resort, she wrote: "Too busy building my peace, my life, and my family with no time for anything less."

The post comes at a time when the lawmaker's household is under intense public scrutiny, following weeks of accusations of abuse, addiction, and manipulation between the lawmaker and his famous wife

Family crisis

It all started in October when a viral video of an altercation between Regina's siblings and Mr Nwoko's staff surfaced.

In the video, the actress alleged that her husband severely assaulted her and that she could no longer endure the abuse in their marriage.

Responding to the allegation, Mr Nwoko attributed her recent behaviour to addiction.

He alleged that she is currently battling with drug and alcohol abuse, stating that he fears for her life and safety.

Laila and Regina's relationship has always been cordial on the surface but distant in reality. Both women have occasionally appeared together at family events or on Regina's social media pages, especially around 2020-2021. Still, their dynamic reportedly grew tense after Laila's temporary separation from Mr Nwoko in 2021.

When Laila returned to the marriage in 2022, the household dynamic changed again, and netizens noticed that Regina's public interactions with her co-wife had reduced significantly.

From scandal to serenity

Laila's quiet reflection carries weight because she once faced public controversy. In November 2021, she announced her separation from Mr Nwoko, citing personal reasons. Weeks later, the senator accused her of infidelity during a London vacation that made headlines.

When she got to London, she abandoned the kids. No money was spent on them for their clothes. She did not take them to the shops but spent the money on herself. She was also in contact with a man.

"Laila was always on the phone with a strange man. From secret findings, the relationship with the man started sometime in January 2021," Mr Nwoko's statement read in part at the time.

The couple have since reconciled.

Yet, two years later, the Moroccan-born entrepreneur seems to have found her balance. From travel vlogs to family content, her posts now centre on motherhood, faith, and soft living. Her latest message suggests a woman reclaiming peace in a family that has often made news for anything but.

Amidst the ongoing saga, Laila recently stepped out with the Senator with whom she has four kids for a ceremony where he was awarded the Best Performing Senator of the Year.