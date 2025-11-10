Uganda: Museveni Says Freed Kenyan Activists Planned to Train Ugandan Youths to Riot

President Museveni has claimed that the two recently freed Kenyan activists, Bob Njagi and Nicholas Oyoo, were arrested for allegedly planning to train Ugandan youths in riot tactics during their visit to Jinja for the National Unity Platform manifesto launch.

Speaking during a press briefing at Mbale State Lodge on Saturday night, Museveni said intelligence services got information that the duo had entered Uganda to collaborate with the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) in subversive activities.

"We got two Kenyans we arrested. They came and were working with Kyagulanyi's group, that they were experts in riots. They had come to train our people," Museveni told journalists.

He added that the release of the two followed direct intervention by Kenyan authorities. "Some Kenyan leaders rang me that we either put them in jail here or give them back," the president said.

Museveni further warned foreign actors allegedly sponsoring or encouraging Ugandan youths to engage in protests, saying their schemes would not destabilize the country.

"We are monitoring them. What these foreigners are afraid of is that Uganda is growing strong -- industries are growing, we don't lack anything, and we are now going to get our oil. They are very worried," he said.

The president accused some unnamed foreign entities of trying to recruit and fund local youths to incite unrest. "They have been trying to do it for a long time -- to burn Kampala. You remember the tajja kulayira!" he said, referring to the 2020 protests sparked by the arrest of opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine.

Museveni cautioned that any attempts to destabilize the country would be met with firm security responses. "I must warn the ones misleading these children that they will end up badly. For example, in the November 2020 riots, when they said they would burn down Kampala, the army intervened and some died. We normally defeat these schemes with counter-mobilisation," he said.

He, however, reiterated that peaceful demonstrations are acceptable as long as they do not lead to destruction of property. "If you are angry, you can demonstrate and go to Kololo to show you are not happy, but don't attack anybody. Just show you don't agree with what I'm doing. If you take over as a new government and you previously burnt everything, what will you take over?" Museveni added.