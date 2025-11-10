Kenya Secures Release of Abducted Activists in Uganda

Nairobi — Kenya on Saturday confirmed the safe release of its two citizens, Bob Njagi and Nicholas Oyoo, who were abducted by armed men in Kampala, Uganda, on October 1, 2025.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, their release followed intense diplomatic engagement between Nairobi and Kampala.

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said both countries maintained "open and constructive communication" that led to the duo's freedom.

The two were handed over late Friday night to Kenya's High Commissioner to Uganda Joash Maangi, before being escorted by Ugandan officials to Busia border town, where they were received by County Commissioner Chaunga Mwachaunga.

Kenya expressed appreciation to the Ugandan government for its cooperation and to the diplomatic team in Kampala for their vigilance and professionalism.

"The safety and well-being of Kenyan citizens abroad remain a non-negotiable priority," the statement read, urging Kenyans living or travelling overseas to stay in touch with embassies for assistance and updates.

Arrangements have been made to facilitate Njagi and Oyoo's safe reunion with their families.

Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo welcomed the release of activists freed in Busia after 38 days of enforced disappearance.

Odhiambo, alongside VOCAL Africa and Amnesty Kenya, called the release a victory for human rights defenders and thanked all who pushed for their freedom.

The activists went missing in Uganda on October 1 after joining opposition leader Bobi Wine's campaign.