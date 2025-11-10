Nigeria: Lagos APC Asks Obi to Forget 2027 Over Loss of Polling Unit in Anambra

The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has advised Peter Obi, the 2023 Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, to have a rethink about his 2027 presidential ambition.

The party's spokesperson, Mr Seye Oladejo, gave the advice in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

He was reacting to Labour Party's performance in Saturday's governorship election in Anambra.

Oladejo said the outcome of the election reflected a decline in the Labour Party's grassroots support and his Obedient Movement.

He said the result, especially in Obi's polling unit, showed that LP structure in his base was crumbling.

According to him, social media popularity cannot replace consistent political organisation and voter engagement.

"The Anambra election offers important lessons on structure and performance," Oladejo said.

He said while President Bola Tinubu was focused on governance and reforms, others should build capacity.

Oladejo said APC's showing in Anambra demonstrated increasing public confidence in the party's leadership.

He noted that good governance and delivery remained the strongest tools for political success.

Oladejo commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conducting a peaceful and transparent election.

He also praised security agencies for maintaining order throughout the voting process.

Oladejo said the result reaffirmed that electoral victories are earned through planning and performance.

He advised political actors to engage citizens constructively and strengthen their grassroots connections.

The APC spokesman said consistent delivery at the local level would enhance public trust.

Oladejo urged political leaders to draw lessons from Anambra to improve future elections.

He said the APC remained committed to service, development, and national unity

Oladejo added that performance and structure would continue to define electoral outcomes in Nigeria.

He congratulated APC members and supporters in Anambra for their commitment and resilience.

Oladejo said the Lagos APC shared in the optimism of a stronger democratic process.

He encouraged all parties to prioritise peaceful campaigns and credible electoral participation.

Oladejo said democracy grows when politicians respect the will of the people.

He said the Anambra poll outcome should inspire renewed focus on issue-based politics.

The Lagos APC, he said, would continue to support policies promoting development and inclusion.

Oladejo said the party's goal remained to deliver good governance across all levels.

He urged citizens to remain engaged and support democratic institutions.

Oladejo expressed optimism that the party would continue to expand its reach nationwide. (NAN)