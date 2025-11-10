Nigeria: My Name Ruined but I Will Rewrite My Story - Regina Daniels

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has vowed to rebuild her image after a public fallout with her estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko.

In a series of Instagram posts on Sunday, Daniels alleged that the Delta North senator manipulated her and tried to control her life, describing the controversy around their separation as an attempt to tarnish her name.

Her comments came after Nwoko made allegations concerning her and her family on social media.

Reacting, Daniels denied the claims and expressed regret over the breakdown of their relationship.

"My name is ruined for now, but I will rewrite my story. That narrative will be dead and gone," the actress wrote.

She also hinted at plans to pursue legal action, saying she was determined to "fight" to restore her dignity.

As of the time of filing this report, Senator Nwoko had not responded publicly to the latest statements.