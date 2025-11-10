Nigeria: Adamawa Govt Inaugurates Committees for Investment Summit, Industrial Park, and Free Trade Zone

The Adamawa State Government has inaugurated two high-level committees to drive preparations for the forthcoming Adamawa Trade and Investment Summit and oversee the implementation of the Industrial Park and Free Trade Zone Project.

Speaking during the inauguration at the Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Barr. Auwal Tukur, who chairs the Investment Summit Organizing Committee, said the initiatives are part of Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri's economic transformation agenda aimed at attracting investors, creating jobs, and boosting the state's revenue base.

Tukur explained that the summit will showcase Adamawa's vast opportunities in agriculture, solid minerals, tourism, energy, and manufacturing to both local and international investors. He added that the Industrial Park and Free Trade Zone will provide tax incentives, ease of regulation, and improved market access to strengthen the state's competitiveness.

The Investment Summit Organizing Committee is chaired by Barr. Auwal Tukur, with Dr. Halilu Hammawa Malabu, Executive Secretary of ADIPA, as Deputy Chairman. Other members include several commissioners, heads of key agencies, and representatives of the private sector.

The Project Implementation Committee for the Industrial Park and Free Trade Zone is chaired by Hon. John Ishaya Dabari, Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, with members drawn from relevant ministries and technical agencies.

Both committees are expected to work in synergy to actualize the state's vision for economic diversification, industrial development, and sustainable growth.