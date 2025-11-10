Liberia: Ex-President George Weah Rallies Global Support Against the Racism, Says It Has No Place in Football

Monrovia — Former Liberian President football icon George Weah has once again returned to the international spotlight -- this time as the Honorary Captain and Chair of FIFA's Players' Voice Panel on Racism. This new global initiative aims to tackle discrimination and abuse in football.

Weah was appointed in early September 2025 to lead the 16-member panel, a role he accepted with enthusiasm. The panel is tasked with advising FIFA on strategies to combat racism, promote equality, and amplify players' voices in shaping the future of the game.

On Saturday, November 8, the team convened in Rabat, Morocco, for its inaugural meeting. Weah and several football legends from around the world discussed collective solutions to eliminate racism in the sport.

Before the meeting, the former Ballon d'Or winner sat down for an exclusive interview with FIFA, reflecting on his journey, the purpose of the panel, and his ongoing fight for fairness and unity in football.

"I want to begin by thanking the FIFA Players' Voice Panel for including me in this team," Weah said. "It's important for someone like me, a former footballer and a former leader of Liberia. My voice matters because I played the game and experienced racism firsthand. I believe I can contribute significantly to the fight against racism."

Weah underscored his evolution from a football star to a symbol of resilience, unity, and leadership.

"What we're trying to do is to keep racism out of sports," he emphasized. "It's not good for sports. So, this is the effort we're making to make sure that we all -- universally -- fight against it."

Football Brings Unity and Development

Weah described football as a universal language that transcends barriers and fosters unity among people of different nationalities and beliefs.

"Football brings unity and development. It enhances humanity," he stated. "It's the one thing that unites so many people. Wherever there is a game, you can see individuals from every background united by the same passion."

He added, "The essence of the game is to unite, to enjoy, to have fun, and to love. But racism takes away from that spirit. That's why we must combat it universally. It has no place in football."

Weah remains more than a football legend -- he is a living testament to perseverance and purpose.

"In football, you always meet twice," he concluded. "So, when we play, we must play with love, respect, and understanding. That is what makes this game beautiful."

FIFA President Praises Weah's Leadership

During the inaugural meeting, FIFA President Gianni Infantino praised Weah's appointment and the mission of the Players' Voice Panel, describing it as central to FIFA's commitment to equality and inclusion.

"We are here in Rabat, Morocco, for this meeting of the Players' Voice Panel, chaired by George Weah -- a great legend, a great leader, and an excellent chairman of this panel," Infantino remarked.

"This panel has the important task of raising its voice to defend players from any form of abuse based on discrimination and racism. This is one of FIFA's top priorities, following our congress in Bangkok in 2024, and the united stand against racism by all 211 FIFA member associations.

"For me, as FIFA President, it was an honor to participate alongside George Weah and other legends from around the world in defending our core values."

The Wenger Connection - A Father Figure Beyond Football

In his conversation with FIFA, Weah reflected on his remarkable journey and paid tribute to FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development, Arsène Wenger, his former coach at AS Monaco, whom he credits with molding his character and giving him his first significant break in football.

"When you mention Arsène Wenger, I feel flattered," Weah said. "He never saw black, white, or any other color; he viewed every human being as simply a person. I was fortunate that he took me in and treated me like his son."

He recalled how Wenger's belief in him transformed the trajectory of his life and career.

"I arrived in Monaco not knowing the country -- it was my first time in Europe. I was lost," he explained. "At that time, only three foreign players could be on the field, and I was the tenth option. But Wenger refused to buy new players; he insisted, 'George is here. He has been with us. He needs to play."'

"He taught me discipline, kindness, and love. He even ensured I attended school to learn French because he believed I needed to communicate. That's the kind of father figure he was. If I had gold and diamonds, I would dedicate them to Wenger -- because he played a crucial role in shaping who I am today."

Rumors Back Home - Weah's Calm Response

Before his appearance in Morocco, rumors spread in Monrovia and across social media that the former Liberian leader had been secretly flown to Ghana for emergency medical treatment. Opposition figures claimed he had been hospitalized at the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital in Takoradi due to kidney failure.

However, Weah quickly dispelled the rumors. After the FIFA interview in Morocco, the football legend took to his WhatsApp status to reassure his supporters that he was well and enjoying the Women's Under-17 World Cup match between Korea DPR and the Netherlands.

He wrote, "Please, I'm fine! Just let me put my phone in my pocket while I watch the Korea DPR vs. Netherlands match here in Morocco. Don't say the Moroccan doctors gave me a machine to put in my pocket!"

Weah second write-up followed shortly after:

"I guess I am resurrected. Glory be to our great God. Thank you, Father, for keeping me safe."