Liberia: Civil Society Network of Liberia Hails Foreign Minister Nyanti's 'Mammoth Achievements,' Cites Diplomatic Resurgence

Monrovia — The Civil Society Network of Liberia (CSNL), a prominent pro-democracy organization, has praised Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti for what it describes as "mammoth achievements" and "immense gains" in revitalizing Liberia's foreign relations and diplomatic presence on the global stage.

In a statement issued on November 9, 2025, the CSNL said findings from its Research, Information, and Vetting Committee identified Minister Nyanti as the most outstanding performing official within President Joseph Boakai's administration. The group cited her "result-oriented engagement strategies, leadership capabilities, and strong negotiating skills" as central to the country's growing diplomatic resurgence.

According to the CSNL, its comprehensive review of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' performance under Minister Nyanti revealed several notable accomplishments:

UN Security Council Seat: Successfully securing a Non-Permanent Seat for Liberia on the UN Security Council (UNSC) for the 2026-2027 term -- a milestone the group described as "a testament to Liberia's renewed credibility and international trust."

Strengthened U.S.-Liberia Relations: Through sustained diplomatic engagement, Minister Nyanti facilitated the extension of U.S. visa validity for Liberian travelers (B1/B2 category) from 12 months to 36 months -- a move that the CSNL said has significantly eased travel and created more opportunities for citizens.

Economic Diplomacy: The Foreign Minister has spearheaded efforts to attract foreign direct investment by engaging trade missions from countries such as the United Kingdom and France, focusing on key sectors including agriculture, mining, education, and health -- all in line with the government's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development.

Passport Service Reform: Minister Nyanti is credited for initiating a sweeping reform of Liberia's passport services, introducing enhanced security measures and decentralizing services by establishing regional passport offices in Gbarnga and Zwedru to improve accessibility for citizens outside Monrovia.

Expanded Diplomatic Relationships: Under her leadership, Liberia has strengthened ties and forged new partnerships with countries including Bahrain, Uzbekistan, Croatia, and Morocco -- fostering collaboration in trade, education, health, and tourism.

The CSNL said these achievements collectively mark "a new era of proactive diplomacy," reflecting Liberia's reemergence as a credible and respected voice in global affairs.

"Minister Nyanti's leadership has repositioned Liberia's foreign policy direction, restored confidence among international partners, and reinforced the nation's commitment to peace, cooperation, and sustainable development," the statement concluded.