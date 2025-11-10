Nigeria: Army Kills 7 Terrorists, Arrests 27 Across Nigeria

10 November 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of the Nigerian Army have neutralised seven terrorists and arrested 27 others in coordinated operations across the country in the last 48 hours.

According to a statement on the Army's official X handle, the operations were part of intensified efforts against terrorists, insurgents, and criminal networks, following directives from Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, to dismantle all terror and criminal networks.

"In the North East, Sector 3 troops of Operation Hadin Kai carried out a precision cordon-and-search in Anguwan Church, Monguno, Borno State, arresting 12 suspects linked to terror logistics and intelligence," the Army said.

"Additionally, 192 Battalion ambushed ISWAP/JAS elements along the Gwoza-Limankara axis, neutralizing three terrorists and recovering an AK-47 rifle with five rounds of ammunition. Troops of 25 Brigade, Damboa, also neutralized a terrorist attempting to infiltrate their position for reconnaissance."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In the North West and North Central, Operation Enduring Peace troops in Kaduna State raided a terrorist hideout in Kauru LGA, killing two insurgents responsible for recent attacks on civilians. Plateau State troops arrested four suspects linked to the murder of two residents in Riyom LGA, while Niger State operatives eliminated a terrorist scout and recovered a motorcycle, mobile phone, and operational items.

The Army stressed that these coordinated strikes reaffirm its revitalised combat posture under Lieutenant General Shaibu and its commitment to restoring national security.

"The Army remains unyielding in its resolve to protect citizens and defend Nigeria's sovereignty.

The public is urged to continue providing credible information as we intensify efforts to end insecurity and reclaim every inch of national space from criminal elements," the statement concluded.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.