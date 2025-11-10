Nigeria: Govt Decries Road Vandalism Nationwide, Set to Complete Abuja-Kano Expressway

Urges traditional rulers, community leaders to protect national assets

The federal government has expressed deep concern over the rising cases of vandalism and misuse of newly constructed and ongoing road projects across the country, warning that such 'irresponsible' acts threaten the lifespan and safety of critical national infrastructure.

Minister of State for Works, Bello Goronyo, issued the warning at the weekend during an inspection of the outstanding sections of the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano expressway project, where he condemned the destructive activities of some hoodlums along the completed and active sections of the road.

The minister, in particular, decried instances of individuals removing safety railings, damaging concrete pavements, or converting portions of the highway into refuse dumps and drying grounds--especially around the Jaji Bridge corridor in Kaduna State, a statement by the ministry's Director of Press and Public Relations, Mohammed Ahmed, said in Abuja.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Maintenance begins with discipline and public responsibility," Goronyo stated. "We have observed people cutting through newly completed road sections or tampering with vital components. These acts of vandalism must stop immediately," he warned.

In this vein, he urged traditional rulers, community leaders, and residents to take collective ownership of public infrastructure and ensure that such national assets are protected from misuse, adding that the government's huge investments in road development must be safeguarded for future generations.

"The Renewed Hope Administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committing enormous resources to the building of durable roads across the country. Every act of vandalism or road abuse undermines national progress and the deployment of taxpayers' money to other critical national priorities," the minister emphasised.

Reaffirming the government's resolve to complete the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano expressway within record time, Goronyo described the project as a flagship of Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, designed to enhance trade, promote unity, and strengthen economic integration between the Northern and Southern regions of the country.

He disclosed that the Section I (Abuja-Kaduna) of the project, spanning 144 kilometres, is progressing steadily across several active sections - from Tungan Maje and Jere to Katari, Kakau, Gonigora, and Agogo Junction--with significant work already completed in drainage, reinforcement, and the construction of the shoulders.

"So far, about 26 kilometres of continuous rigid concrete pavement and 15 kilometres of binder and wearing course have been completed," the minister revealed. "The President has made it clear that funding will not be a constraint. It is now a matter of work and getting paid," he informed the contractor, Messrs. Infiouest International Limited.

In line with the President's directive for durable infrastructure, the Acting Director, Highways, Bridges and Design at the Ministry, Musa Sa'idu explained that the project design was upgraded from flexible (asphalt) to rigid (concrete) pavement, capable of lasting for about a century and withstanding the stress of heavy-duty and overloaded vehicles.

He further disclosed that a recycling approach is being used to strengthen the substructure, by mixing milled asphalt with stone base and cement to improve durability and minimize environmental impact.

Senior Project Manager of the company, Mr. Robert Turner, reaffirmed the commitment to engineering excellence and set a target, adding that work is progressing seven days a week, with plans to introduce night shifts to accelerate completion.

"We are determined to deliver this project ahead of schedule. The government has demonstrated exceptional consistency in funding, and we are matching that commitment with performance," Turner assured.

Concluding the inspection tour at the additional location of the Kano end of the alignment, the minister reiterated that the Abuja-Kano Expressway remains one of the most strategic road corridors in the nation, symbolising the President's commitment to infrastructural renewal, national security, and economic prosperity.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This project is dear to the President's heart. It is not just a road - it is a lifeline for trade, social and political integration, as well as national unity. Every Nigerian must play a part in protecting it," Goronyo declared.

Earlier at the end of Section II (Kaduna-Zaria), which has been completed and handed over by the previous contractor, the minister detoured to inspect another ongoing construction work on the Unguwar Iliya-Bagudu-Kwantakaran-Tsiga-Bakori Road with Kadabo Bridge in Kafur Local Government Area of Katsina State.

He expressed satisfaction with the progress of work, which has an approximate length of 17.3 kilometres, starting from Tsiga Town and passing through the Barde community. The scope of work includes the construction of a single carriageway and three reinforced concrete bridges.