Nigeria: 'Our Intervention, Purely Humanitarian', Army Clarifies Action in Viral Video From Anambra Poll

The Nigerian Army has debunked claims that its personnel were involved in electoral malpractice during Saturday's governorship election in Anambra State, insisting that their presence at Ukwu Oji Umubele, Awka Ward 5 was strictly a humanitarian rescue mission.

In a statement released Sunday night on its official social media pages, the Headquarters 82 Division of the Nigerian Army said the viral video suggesting military involvement in political activities was "false, misleading, and taken out of context."

According to the statement signed by Lieutenant Colonel Olabisi Ayeni, Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, the soldiers' presence followed a distress call received at about 8:20 p.m. on Saturday, November 8, 2025, from NYSC officials and corps members who were reported being held hostage by suspected political thugs.

"At about 2020 hours (8:20 pm), an officer of the 302 Artillery Regiment (General Support) received a distress call from NYSC officials and corps members reporting that corps members and other INEC staff were being held hostage by suspected political thugs," the statement read.

The Army noted that the distress call came after the unexplained disappearance of the Collation Officer assigned to the polling unit. A rapid response team, consisting of two officers and twelve soldiers, was immediately deployed to the scene.

Upon arrival, the troops encountered a "highly charged atmosphere" involving several political stakeholders, including the Deputy Governor of Anambra State, who reportedly questioned the soldiers' presence.

"Despite the provocation and tension at the scene, Nigerian Army troops maintained utmost professionalism and restraint, successfully rescuing the corps members and INEC officials," Ayeni said.

"The rescued personnel were subsequently escorted safely to the INEC office, where collation continued peacefully."

The Army emphasised that its actions were in line with its constitutional mandate to assist civil authorities and protect citizens during emergencies, especially in volatile election environments.

"The video currently circulating on social media is therefore misleading and lacks the full context of events," the statement added.

"The Nigerian Army's intervention was purely a humanitarian and security response aimed at protecting lives and preserving the integrity of the electoral process. Any contrary interpretation is baseless, misleading, and regrettable."

Lieutenant Colonel Ayeni disclosed that the 82 Division would engage the Anambra State Government to address the conduct of certain political actors and strengthen cooperation in future operations.

Reaffirming the Army's neutrality, professionalism, and commitment to democracy, the statement urged the public to "disregard false narratives" and continue supporting efforts by security agencies to safeguard peace and order during elections.

"The Nigerian Army reiterates its commitment to neutrality, professionalism, and the protection of democratic institutions," Ayeni concluded.

The clarification followed heightened speculation on social media by netizens after a video of soldiers interacting with political figures in Awka went viral, sparking public debate about military involvement in the electoral process.