Ghana: United Nigeria Launches First Int'l Operations, Begins Direct Flight to Accra

United Nigeria Launches First Int'l Operations, Begins Direct Flight to Accra

10 November 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Yusuf Babalola

In a significant advancement in West African air connectivity, United Nigeria Airlines (UNA) is today commencing its inaugural regional flight operations -- a direct, non-stop service from Abuja and Lagos, Nigeria, to Accra, Ghana.

The Flight NUA 0590 will depart the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at 10:35 a.m., and arrive at the Kotoka International Airport, Accra, signalling a new chapter for United Nigeria Airlines.

This historic operation represents a direct capital-to-capital service between Abuja and Accra operated by a Nigerian carrier.

It underscores United Nigeria Airlines' vision of fostering stronger regional integration, enhancing trade and tourism, and promoting cultural exchange across West Africa. The Accra service also marks UNA's first international operation since the airline began commercial flights in February 2021.

The Accra route is believed to be a natural progression of United Nigeria Airlines' mission to "unite" communities and economies across Africa.

"The launch of the Accra route reflects United Nigeria Airlines' commitment to our mission statement, 'Flying to Unite.' With this expansion, we reinforce our core values as a unifier of people, businesses, and opportunities across the region and beyond, the chairman of UNA, Professor Obiora Okonkwo, stated.

Okonkwo noted that the Airlines is proud to play a role in deepening economic, social, and cultural ties within West Africa.

"This inaugural regional flight is not merely a business expansion; it is a bridge between nations. United Nigeria Airlines is proud to play a role in deepening economic, social, and cultural ties within West Africa. Our pledge remains to deliver safe, reliable, and world-class service as we continue to expand our footprint across the continent."

