Nigeria: Ndume Says Mohzo's Re-Election Will Unite Religious Communities

Borno South Senator, Mohammed Ali Ndume ( Borno South), has said that the re-election of Reverend Dr Amos Musa Mohzo as national president of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) will serve as an avenue to unite members of the Christian community and other faiths in Nigeria.

Reverend Mohzo, a cousin brother of Ndume who hails from Ngoshe-Sama, a remote village in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State, became the first indigenous and committed Man of God to clinch such a position for the first and second tenures, which people of Plateau indigene usually occupy.

Recall that COCIN has been established since 1904 in the Wase community of Jos, the capital of Plateau State.

Senator Ndume, having come from both Muslim and Christian families, described the victory as not only for the good people of Gwoza and Borno State, but for the entire country.

In a press statement signed by Senator Ndume on Sunday, a copy of which was made available to our Correspondent in Maiduguri, Senator Ndume congratulated members of COCIN in Nigeria and those in the diaspora for giving Reverend Mohzo a second chance, irrespective of his origin.

"The re-election of Reverend Dr Amos Musa Mohzo as National President of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) will serve as an avenue to unite members of the Christian community and other faithfuls in Nigeria.

"It will interest you to know that Rev. Mohzo is my Cousin brother who hails from Gwoza local government area of Borno state.

"Therefore, I, having come from both muslim and Christian families, described the victory not only to the good people of Gwoza and Borno state, but the entire country.

"This is because the National President is somebody I know with integrity, honesty, and an unquestionable character.

He is a man of deep humility, unshakable faith, and steadfast dedication to the service of God and humanity, which I believe was the reason he was given the second chance to lead the noble Church.

"Let me also use this opportunity to congratulate all members of COCIN in Nigeria and those in diaspora, for giving Reverend Mohzo a second chance, irrespective of where he hails from". Senator Ndume said.

The Lawmaker prayed for God's wisdom and guidance for the newly re-elected President.

Rev. Dr Amos Musa Mohzo, born on November 13, 1964, comes from a humble background before his ascension to this exalted position.