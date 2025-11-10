Nigeria: Troops Rescue 86 Kidnapped Victims, Arrests 29 Terrorists' Logistics Suppliers in Borno

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), Joint Task Force North East, have rescued 86 civilians, mostly motorists and passengers who were abducted by members of Boko Haram/ISWAP around Dutsen Kura along the Damatruru-Buratai-Biu road.

Troops also succeeded by arresting 29 people suspected to be Boko Haram's logistics suppliers in the Mangana agricultural hub in the Biu local government area of Borno state, as well as recovering a cache of arms and ammunition.

According to a senior military officer who is not authorised to talk to the press, the incidents took place last Sunday, 9th November 2025. with the destruction of 11 makeshift houses belonging to the terrorists

"Troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), Joint Task Force North East, have recorded another major success in the ongoing counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations in Borno State.

"Troops of 135 Special Forces Battalion, under Sector 2 OPHK on 9 November 2025, encountered Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists at Dutse Kura after discovering that terrorists were abducting civilians and vehicles along the Buratai-Kamuya Road.

"The troops thwarted the attack, pursued the terrorists towards Mangari, and overpowered them in a follow-up encounter near a camp, forcing the insurgents to flee in disarray.

"A search of the area led to the discovery of 11 makeshift terrorists' structures and the rescue of 86 kidnapped victims comprising men, women, and children.

"Items recovered include one AK-47 rifle, five magazines with 73 rounds, four PKT ammunition belts, five civilian vehicles, five motorcycles, eight bicycles, and two logistics tricycles. The terrorists' camp was destroyed in situ after clearance operations.

"In a related operation, troops deployed at Mangada arrested 29 terrorist logistics suppliers en route to Chilaria with several items. Recovered items include two pickup vans and a tricycle loaded with premium motor spirit, about 1,000 litres of petrol in jerrycans, four gallons of engine oil, two new gun truck tyres, a huge cache of medical consumables, and large quantities of foodstuffs and provisions.

"All operations were conducted successfully with no casualty on the part of our own troops. The Military High Command commended the gallantry and professionalism of the troops while charging Operation HADIN KAI to sustain operations to deny terrorists freedom of action across the North east theatre," the military source stated.