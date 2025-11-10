South Africa to Advance Climate Finance At COP30

During this week's climate conference, government will push forward the implementation of securing the US$1.3 trillion in climate finance pledged to developing countries last year.

South Africa's delegation will further prioritise finalising the Global Goal on Adaptation through the Belém Work Programme, and ensuring the Loss and Damage Fund supports the most vulnerable.

South Africa's delegation to the 30th United Nations Climate Conference (COP30) in Belém, Brazil, will be led by Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George.

"COP30 must deliver real outcomes for people and the planet. This is the time for the world to act. Every decision in Belém must come with a clear plan for implementation, financing, and accountability. People and communities living with the daily reality of climate change cannot wait any longer," the Minister said on Monday.

The conference will bring together leaders from governments, businesses, and civil society to tackle the defining challenge of this era from 10 to 21 November 2025.

COP30 will spotlight the race to keep warming below 1.5°C, unveil new national climate plans (NDCs), and assess progress on critical finance commitments made at COP29.

With global temperatures hitting record highs and extreme weather reshaping lives worldwide, the stakes could not be higher, said the department.

The Minister will be co-chairing negotiations for the adaptation stream at COP30 with Jochen Flasbarth, German State Secretary for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Adaptation is central to protecting lives, livelihoods, and ecosystems in a world already facing the effects of climate change.

"Adaptation is about building resilience. It is how we prepare for the storms, droughts, and rising seas that are already reshaping our world," the Minister emphasised.

These negotiations aim to agree on a set of global indicators to measure real progress on adaptation.

"We must be able to track our success and hold ourselves accountable. Without measurable results there can be no credibility," George said.

He warned that global cooperation is under pressure but reaffirmed South Africa's commitment to working through multilateralism.

"No nation can face this crisis alone. Together we can find solutions that are fair, practical, and lasting," the Minister said.