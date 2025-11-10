Liberia Set to Unveil Natural Capital Atlas At COP30 to Attract Green Investment

The Government of Liberia, through the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), is proud to announce the official launch of The Natural Capitol Atlas of Liberia, a landmark publication and immersive documentary paired with a data-driven tool that highlights the nation's natural heritage; its rich biodiversity; the ecosystem services it provides and the promising potential for tourism and investment.

With the collaboration of the Environmental Protection Agency, led by Dr. Emmanuel K. Urey Yarkpawolo, Executive Director, and the United Nations Development Programme and partners, the Atlas was created in partnership with the Forestry Development Authority, the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs & Tourism, and a team of consultants represented by the International Focus (IF) Magazine.

The Atlas is a flagship publication that combine scientific data, community knowledge, and visual storytelling to promote conservation, ecotourism, green investment, and climate action. The initiative aligns with Liberia's commitments under the Paris Agreement, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and the ARREST Agenda.

The Liberian Government, in collaboration with UNDP and Partners, will launch two crucial instruments: the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) 3.0 and the Atlas at Liberia's Pavilion at COP30 on November 10, 2025, in Belém, Brazil. The launch of The Natural Capitol Atlas of Liberia at COP30 presents a strategic opportunity to elevate Liberia's environmental and sustainable development profile, attract climate finance, and foster global partnerships for conservation and sustainable development.

Accompanying the Atlas is a high-quality documentary titled: "Liberia: The Natural Beauty and Wonders - A Crown for the World. COP30 and Beyond."

This visual narrative showcases Liberia's breathtaking biodiversity and natural landscapes, positioning the country as a global leader in conservation, climate action, and sustainable development.

The initiative aims to:

Attract foreign investment

Promote eco-tourism

Reinforce Liberia's commitment to sustainable resource management

Hon. Dehpue Y. Zuo, Deputy for Economic Management, Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, leads the high-level delegation to COP30, where the Atlas and documentary will be officially presented to world leaders, climate advocates, and investors.

The launch event will feature:

Excerpts from the documentary

A showcase of the Atlas

Panel discussions with key stakeholders and international partners

This is a historic moment for Liberia--signaling a renewed vision for environmental stewardship and a bold step forward on the global climate stage.

About the Atlas

Liberia's Atlas captures the country's rich ecosystems--from rainforests and wildlife to river systems and geological formations.

It serves as both a conservation tool and an open invitation to the world to explore and invest in Liberia's natural wealth--responsibly and sustainably.