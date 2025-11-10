Liberia: Turkish Scout Hails Sampson Dweh As Viktoria Plzen's 'Real Gem' Amid Transfer Links

A Turkish scout and coach, Vezni Toenissen, has called Liberian defender Sampson Dweh the "real gem" at Czech club Viktoria Plzen, arguing that the center-back deserves more attention than his more often discussed teammate, Rafiu Durosinmi.

"Everyone is focused on Durosinmi, but the real difference-maker at Viktoria Plzen is Sampson Dweh," Toenissen said. He acknowledged Durosinmi's physical attributes and work rate but suggested his technical ability falls short of elite standards.

In contrast, Toenissen praised the 24-year-old Liberian as a complete modern defender.

"Sampson is very strong defensively and contributes a lot in attack. He has the technical quality to play as a full-back or even as a defensive midfielder," he said.

Toenissen believes Dweh would be a major asset in the Turkish Süper Lig. He suggested the Liberian could form one of the league's most dynamic center-back pairs at Trabzonspor alongside Batagov, serve as a reliable rotation option for Davinson Sánchez at Galatasaray, or effectively replace Gabriel Paulista at Beşiktaş.

He also noted that a potential €6.5 million transfer fee would be "a bargain" for a player of Dweh's profile.

Dweh has been a key performer since joining Viktoria Plzen, helping the team's defensive stability in both domestic leagues and the UEFA Europa League. He drew interest from VfL Wolfsburg, Stade de Reims, Sheffield United, and Leicester City last summer.

After four Europa League matches this season, Dweh ranks second in the competition for balls recovered (35). He has also made eight tackles, 28 clearances, and has an 88.75% passing accuracy, completing 122 of 136 passes attempted.

Dweh's commanding presence at the back has earned him the nickname "The Liberian Minister of Defense" among Viktoria Plzen supporters and local media, a reflection of his rising status in European football. Dweh signed a new contract that keeps him at the Czech club until 2029.