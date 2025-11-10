Liberia: Two Suspects Arrested in Attack On Crime Watch Liberia Night Birds

Following the Saturday, November 8, 2025, attack on the Crime Watch Liberia Night Birds, two suspects have been arrested and are in custody at the Police Zone 1 department located at the Bong Mines Bridge on Bushrod Island.

The suspects are being rounded up by the Night Birds from their hideouts.

The attack on the Night Birds, a community neighborhood watch volunteer team, occurred in the New Kru Town municipality around 3am.

Lawrence Gbakkuk Doe and other Night Birds, who were on a night patrol, observed a strange movement in the central part of the borough. The Night Birds approached the men to inquire their mission, but came under severe attack with stones and pieces of bricks.

Doe, who was head of one of the patrol teams, sustained serious injury with a broken tooth and felt unconscious, was immediately rushed to the Redemption Hospital emergency ward in New Kru Town for medical treatment.

However, the Liberia National Police responded as a backup to the Crime Watch Liberia Night Birds, but the men fled the area. Currently, two other suspects are at large.

Over the years, insecurity has become a nightmare in and around the municipality. Many say they face harassment, assault, and extortion regularly.

The Modern Duala Market, built under the presidency of George Weah, is one of Liberia's largest commercial hubs. But in recent years, its dark corridors and unsecured entrances have provided cover for criminal gangs.

With limited support from Governor Robert B. Teah's office and the Liberia National Police, the unarmed private group Crime Watch Liberia has been raiding criminals' and drug addicts' hideouts.

Zeze Ballah, chief executive officer of Crime Watch Liberia, said that the attack on his Night Birds will discourage him from making sure that the municipality and its surroundings are safe, adding, "the recent attack is a clear attempt to weaken his vigilant men and women".

Ballah admonished the residents of the municipality, Duala, Bushrod Island, and other communities to be careful, emphasizing that criminal activities are on the rise every year during the months of November, December, and January.

He stressed that Crime Watch Liberia has continued its work despite challenges and limited government support and backing. "Our goal is to strengthen the police at night when most crimes happen," Ballah said.