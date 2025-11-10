Liberia: Forh Retires From Legislative Politics, Joins Koung's Mdr Party

Monrovia — Former Montserrado County District #16 Representative Dr. Edward S. Forh has officially retired from legislative politics, ending more than a decade of public service, while announcing his membership with the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR) -- the political party once led by the late Sen. Prince Y. Johnson and now headed by Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung.

Speaking during a program marking his official retirement on Friday, November 7, on Bushrod Island, Dr. Forh said his decision marks a new phase of engagement focused on mentorship, community development, and national reconstruction under President Joseph N. Boakai's administration.

"I'm Done Contesting, But Not Done Serving"

Dr. Forh told residents of District #16 that he would no longer seek elected office but would remain a committed political figure advocating for the district's progress.

"Starting today, this 'we want Forh, we don't want Forh' thing will stop. I will not run for a representative position; I will not run for a senatorial position," he declared. "But I will be one of your prominent men in town. I want to sit beside President Boakai."

He emphasized that, although he has stepped away from legislative politics, his dedication to public service remains steadfast.

"All the young men that are here who have ambitions in education, agriculture, technology, and politics -- I am still your 'Pa.' I do not have any side, and if you want to hear my two-cent advice, I will give it to you," Dr. Forh said.

He added that his focus will now be on ensuring that District #16 fully benefits from President Boakai's ARREST agenda, particularly through advocacy and policy engagement.

A Legacy of Service and Development

Dr. Forh's political career began in 2005, when he was first elected to represent the district--then known as District #12--in the 52nd Legislature. He served two consecutive terms until 2017, earning recognition as one of Liberia's longest-serving lawmakers.

During his 12-year tenure, Dr. Forh said he spearheaded several development initiatives, including the construction of two town halls, the Duala-New Kru Town road, a public library, and advocacy for the Redemption Hospital budget increase to US$2 million.

He also cited his efforts toward the coastal defense project protecting homes in New Kru Town and the allocation of land for the St. Paul Bridge Magisterial Court, among others.

"I will always remain grateful to the people of District #16 for giving me twelve years to represent their interests," Dr. Forh said. "Serving you was one of the greatest honors of my life."

From CDC to MDR: A Political Homecoming

Dr. Forh, a founding member of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), said his new political affiliation with the MDR came after deep reflection and consultations with his family and supporters.

"MDR stands for democracy and reconstruction. Liberia needs reconstruction. This, plus several other reasons, prompted me to join the party," he explained.

He described his move to the MDR as aligning with his vision for a restructured and united Liberia, one that prioritizes development over division.

"My joining the MDR is not an exit from politics but a continuation of service in a different form -- one that allows me to sit at the table to discuss the interests of District #16 and the nation," he said.

Dr. Forh expressed optimism that the MDR, under Vice President Koung's leadership, will help strengthen democracy and drive inclusive development across Liberia.

"Our vision aligns with Liberia's future. The MDR can transform this country through unity, accountability, and reconstruction," he concluded.