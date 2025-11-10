Liberia: Rep. Benson Wants Volunteer Teachers, Digital Access in $60m Education Deal

Montserrado County District #17 Representative Bernard Blue Benson Jr. has expressed concern over the exclusion of volunteer teachers and the digitalization of public schools from the government's US$60 million loan agreement with the World Bank, warning that their omission could limit the effectiveness of the education reform plan.

Rep. Benson raised the issue during a public hearing convened by the House of Representatives' Joint Committee on Education, Public Administration, Judiciary, Banking and Finance, and Ways, Means, and Finance, which brought together the Ministry of Education and key stakeholders to discuss the proposed ratification of the International Development Association (IDA) Credit for the Liberia Excellence in Learning (EXCEL) Project.

Benson: "Volunteer Teachers Deserve Recognition"

The Montserrado lawmaker underscored the need to formally include volunteer teachers in the EXCEL Project, noting their vital role in sustaining education in underserved communities.

"If volunteer teachers and the provision of internet are included in the program, it will help solve some of the challenges in the educational sector," Rep. Benson said.

He stressed that volunteer teachers remain the backbone of instruction in many rural areas where the shortage of qualified professionals is most severe. Recognizing their contribution, he said, would not only motivate them but also improve learning outcomes nationwide.

Calls for Digital Transformation in Public Schools

Rep. Benson also urged the government and the World Bank to prioritize digital learning infrastructure, emphasizing that access to the internet in all public schools is essential to modernize the country's education system.

He maintained that digitalization would bridge the learning gap between rural and urban schools, foster innovation, and enhance classroom engagement through technology-driven methods.

"We must ensure our students and teachers are part of the digital world," he added.

About the EXCEL Project

The US$60 million IDA credit aims to improve learning outcomes and strengthen Liberia's education delivery systems. The facility is expected to leverage an additional US$28.7 million grant from the Global Partnership for Education (GPE), bringing the total package to US$88.7 million for the EXCEL Project.

The proposed funding, once approved, will finance teacher training, school infrastructure, and institutional reform, essential components of the government's education improvement plan.