Liberia: 2026 Draft National Budget - a Budget That Tests the Meaning of Change

Liberia's draft US$1.211 billion national budget for 2026 arrives at a moment when public patience is thin and expectations are high. The Boakai administration has framed this spending plan as a turning point, a break from years of fiscal stagnation, unfinished projects, and political showmanship that disguises the absence of real development. It is presented as a budget meant to build, not merely to pay salaries and keep the lights on in ministries.

On paper, the change is significant. The government has substantially increased capital spending. It has allocated the entire US$200 million ArcelorMittal signature bonus to infrastructure via the Public Sector Investment Plan. It has promised improved oversight, stricter revenue enforcement, and a shift in state spending towards roads, energy, education, and health, the essential foundations for economic growth.

This is the right strategy. But strategy is the easy part.

The harder question, the question that defines whether this budget becomes history or joins the growing archive of national missed opportunities, is whether the administration has the discipline, courage, and institutional control to carry it out.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Liberians have learned to be skeptical. They have watched too many governments launch "development drives" that stalled midway. Too many ribbon-cuttings for projects that collapsed within months. Too many budget speeches that promised transformation while communities sank deeper into poverty.

A budget is not judged by how skillfully it is written.

It is judged by what reaches the ground.

The centerpiece of this plan is the dramatic expansion of the Public Sector Investment Plan from about US$110 million last year to more than US$281 million now, financed in part by the one-time concession bonus from ArcelorMittal.

This is a gamble -- a calculated one.

If managed properly, Liberia could finally see visible progress: paved roads where there are now impassable tracks; functioning electricity networks where darkness has long dictated the rhythm of daily life; repairs to broken school systems and health centers that have been surviving more on hope than support.

But this shift also concentrates money in precisely the space where corruption has historically thrived: public procurement.

The test is not technical.

It is political.

Do agencies follow procurement law?

Does the Executive resist political interference in contract awards?

Do legislators refrain from bending the investment plan to personal or regional patronage?

Does the Ministry of Finance publish project implementation data in real time, as promised?

These questions will determine national credibility.

The administration's plan to increase the Goods and Services Tax from 12 to 13 percent and impose a presumptive tax on major concession holders is rational, but modest.

The real test is enforcement.

Liberia does not fail at taxation because laws are weak.

Liberia fails because the powerful are often exempt from the rules.

If well-connected businesses continue to evade taxes;

If customs continues to bleed revenue through informal channels;

If state-owned enterprises continue to withhold internally generated funds;

then the promises in this budget will dissolve as they have in the past.

Raising taxes means little if the politically privileged are not required to pay.

At US$230 million, projected debt service for 2026 is the other hard truth embedded in this proposal. It is rising sharply, more than 50 percent over last year.

This puts a ceiling on ambition.

It narrows the government's margin of error.

Any revenue shortfall could force painful mid-year cuts.

If the execution of major projects fails or stalls, the country risks being left with more debt and very little to show for it.

This budget is not transformative simply because it is large. It becomes transformative only if:

Procurement processes are transparent and insulated from political bargaining.

Oversight institutions -- particularly the GAC, IAA and civil society monitors -- are empowered and respected.

Project timelines, costs and contractors are published and continuously updated.

Communities benefit from the work -- not just contractors and officials.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

If these conditions fail, the budget becomes another story of potential wasted.

Development is not an idea. It is concrete, asphalt, electricity lines, trained teachers, stocked hospitals, and functioning water systems.

This budget offers Liberia a chance to begin building those things at scale.

But it will demand something that has been historically rare in Liberian public life:

The administration has asked the country to believe that this is a new chapter.

The country is now watching to see if the chapter is written -- or rewritten into disappointment.

Because this is not just a budget.

It is a promise.

And promises, in Liberia, are overdue for proof.