Liberia: Minister Beysolow Nyanti Hailed for Transformative Leadership At Mofa

The Civil Society Network of Liberia (CSNL), one of the country's leading pro-democracy advocacy organizations, has lavished praise on the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sara Beysolow Nyanti, for what it calls "historic achievements that have restored Liberia's diplomatic heritage and global relevance."

In a strongly worded statement issued in Monrovia, the group commended the Government of Liberia under President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., but singled out Minister Nyanti for her "result-oriented leadership, strategic diplomacy, and institutional reforms that have reshaped the Ministry of Foreign Affairs."

According to the CSNL's Research, Information and Vetting Committee, findings from an internal assessment of top-performing government officials placed Minister Nyanti as "the most outstanding official in the Boakai administration," citing her "mammoth achievements in strengthening international relations, advancing economic diplomacy, and restoring Liberia's international credibility."

Restoring Liberia's Global Footprint

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Since her appointment in February 2024, Minister Nyanti has steered Liberia's foreign policy through an era of revitalization marked by bold diplomacy, transparency, and innovation. Among her standout accomplishments is the successful bid that earned Liberia a Non-Permanent Seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2026-2027 term -- the first such achievement in decades.

"This victory did not come by accident," said Sensee Kiadii, Executive Director of the Civil Society Network of Liberia. "It was the outcome of tireless lobbying, coalition-building, and effective representation. Minister Nyanti and her team have proven that Liberia can once again command respect in international decision-making arenas."

CSNL described the UNSC seat as "a major diplomatic win that not only elevates Liberia's voice on global peace and security issues but also restores confidence in the nation's foreign policy direction."

The civil society group also hailed the strengthening of U.S.-Liberia relations under Nyanti's leadership, culminating in the extension of U.S. visa validity for Liberians from 12 months to 36 months -- a development the CSNL says "translates foreign diplomacy into tangible relief for ordinary citizens."

"This is the kind of diplomacy that directly improves lives," noted Francis Collins, Secretary-General of CSNL. "The Minister's engagement with U.S. authorities demonstrates her ability to connect high-level diplomacy with the real needs of Liberians at home and abroad. It's people-centered foreign policy at its best."

Beyond Washington, Nyanti's outreach has extended across continents -- from forging new bilateral relations with Bahrain, Uzbekistan, Croatia, and Morocco, to strengthening trade and investment cooperation with the United Kingdom and France. Her approach, the CSNL observed, "reflects a visionary expansion of Liberia's global partnerships beyond traditional allies."

Institutional Reforms and Service Decentralization

On the home front, Minister Nyanti's reform of Liberia's passport system has been hailed as a model of accountability and innovation. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs under her tenure has introduced tighter passport security measures, replaced diplomatic and official passports to prevent misuse, and decentralized services by opening regional passport offices in Gbarnga and Zwedru.

"This is more than administrative efficiency -- it's social inclusion," Collins emphasized. "For decades, rural Liberians were left behind in access to basic services. By decentralizing passport delivery, Minister Nyanti has given every Liberian equal access to state identity systems."

The reforms have also been coupled with a push for transparency, as the Ministry now publishes quarterly performance and financial reports, a practice CSNL says "sets a new governance standard in the public sector."

Economic Diplomacy and the ARREST Agenda

In alignment with President Boakai's ARREST Agenda (Agriculture, Roads, Rule of Law, Education, Sanitation, and Tourism), Nyanti has promoted economic diplomacy as a tool for national growth. Through engagements with international trade missions and investors, she has advanced Liberia's case for foreign direct investment in agriculture, mining, and education.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Her style of diplomacy is pragmatic -- she is selling Liberia as a land of opportunity, not dependency," Kiadii remarked. "By attracting investment and strengthening cooperation with partners like the U.K., France, and Morocco, she is complementing the President's development vision."

The CSNL also pointed to her advocacy for inclusive governance and citizen participation at the United Nations and other global forums as an extension of Liberia's post-conflict democratic values.

Under Nyanti's leadership, Liberian embassies have been directed to create platforms for private sector engagement and ensure that all consular revenues are remitted to government accounts. She has also prioritized staff development through training, scholarships, and exchange programs