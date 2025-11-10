Nigeria: Rev. Mohzo's Re-Election an Avenue to Unite Cocin, Other Faithful - - Ndume

Borno South Senator, Mohammed Ali Ndume, has said that the re-election of Reverend Dr. Amos Musa Mohzo as National President of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) presents an opportunity to strengthen unity among Christians and other faithful in Nigeria.

Reverend Mohzo, a cousin to Senator Ndume from Ngoshe-Sama, a remote community in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State, is the first non-indigene to occupy the position for two consecutive terms--an office traditionally held by Plateau State natives.

Established in 1904 in Wase, Jos, COCIN remains one of Nigeria's oldest and most influential Christian denominations.

In a statement signed by Senator Ndume on Sunday and made available to journalists in Maiduguri, he congratulated COCIN members in Nigeria and the diaspora for entrusting Reverend Mohzo with a renewed mandate, describing it as a victory that transcends tribe, region, and denomination.

"The re-election of Reverend Dr. Amos Musa Mohzo as National President of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) will serve as an avenue to unite members of the Christian community and other faithful in Nigeria," Ndume said.

"It may interest you to know that Rev. Mohzo is my cousin, who hails from Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State. Having come from both Muslim and Christian backgrounds, I see this victory not only as one for the good people of Gwoza and Borno State, but for the entire country."

Ndume described the cleric as a man of integrity, honesty, humility, and unwavering faith, noting that these virtues contributed to his re-election.

"He is a man of deep humility, unshakable faith and steadfast dedication to serving God and humanity. I believe these qualities earned him the opportunity to lead this noble church for a second term," he added.

The senator also extended his appreciation to COCIN members across Nigeria and abroad for demonstrating inclusiveness by choosing leadership based on merit rather than origin.

Ndume prayed for God's wisdom and guidance for Reverend Mohzo as he continues to lead the church.

Rev. Dr. Amos Musa Mohzo, born on November 13, 1964, rose from a humble background to attain this exalted position.