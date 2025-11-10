East Africa: Equip Persons With Autism, Intellectual Developmental Disabilities With Life Skills - Dr. Dseagu

An advocate for inclusive education, Dr. Priscilla Dseagu, has called for a collective societal effort to empower individuals with autism and Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD).

She emphasised that with the right skills and opportunities, individuals with autism and IDD could transition from dependence to become active and contributing members of society.

Dr. Dseagu, who is also a lecturer at the University of Education, Winneba, and Founder of the Duperon Learning Centre for Children with Special Needs, made the call in an exclusive interview with The Ghanaian Times on Saturday ahead of the International Conference on Advancing Employment Opportunities for Persons with Autism and IDD, scheduled for December 6, 2025.

"When we equip persons with autism and IDD with practical life and vocational skills, we are not just helping them--we are unlocking a vast reservoir of untapped potential for our communities and our national development," she stated.

According to Dr. Dseagu, the event, to be held virtually under the theme 'Advancing Employment Opportunities for Persons with Autism/Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities through Effective Transition and Inclusive Approaches,' is a strategic initiative designed to bridge the critical gap between education and employment.

She stated that it would feature experts from Ghana, the United States of America, and China, who would share innovative and proven strategies ranging from educational transitioning to employment.

"Attendees will gain actionable insights into how inclusive Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) can be effectively implemented to create tangible career pathways," Dr. Dseagu added.

The conference, she emphasised, would feature collaborations with esteemed international institutions, including Saginaw Valley State University, Hudson Valley Community College, the Midland County Educational Service Agency, BmS Foundation, HSB, and others -- ensuring a rich exchange of global best practices.

Additionally, Dr. Dseagu encouraged potential participants to attend the free conference, noting that it would afford them the opportunity to gain cutting-edge strategies for implementing inclusive TVET programmes within educational institutions and to understand the frameworks needed to create an enabling environment for inclusive employment.

She expressed optimism that the event would yield positive results, highlighting that she had overseen programmes that successfully equipped individuals with autism and IDD with tailored vocational skills in gardening, needlework, weaving, shoemaking, and fashion accessory creation through the Duperon Learning Centre.

"We call on the government, the private sector, and every citizen to join us in this mission. It begins with a conversation, and it continues with collective action," Dr. Dseagu indicated.

