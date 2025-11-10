Nigeria: Gov Lawal Approves Recruitment of 500 Teachers

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has approved the recruitment of 500 qualified teachers into the state civil service as part of efforts to reform and strengthen the education sector.

According to a statement by the Chairman of the Zamfara State Civil Service Commission and Recruitment Committee, Hon. Aliyu Mohammed Tutur, the approval followed the completion of a "rigorous and transparent" selection exercise conducted by the Zamfara State Committee for Teacher Recruitment and Deployment.

Tutur said a total of 11,708 candidates applied through the state's online portal, out of which 8,184 met the eligibility criteria and were screened. "A total of 3,105 candidates participated in the Computer-Based Test conducted under strict supervision, and based on the 40 per cent benchmark, 1,033 candidates qualified for the final oral interview," he explained.

He added that after evaluation by subject panelists, 500 candidates were recommended for appointment across the state. The recruitment, he noted, focused on core subjects such as English Language, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Computer Studies, Entrepreneurship, Agricultural Science, Home Economics, and Animal Husbandry.

The committee chairman outlined the steps taken in the recruitment process to include the development of recruitment guidelines, establishment of an online portal, screening and verification of credentials, conduct of computer-based tests, and final selection based on merit, equity, and quality.

The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology commended the governor for his "steadfast dedication and purposeful commitment" to revitalising the education sector, describing the recruitment as a clear demonstration of his resolve to bridge the gap in qualified teaching personnel and enhance education quality in public schools.

The committee also assured that the newly recruited teachers would soon receive their appointment letters and be deployed to schools across the state, with particular focus on rural and hard-to-reach areas to promote equitable access to education.

"This development marks a milestone in the governor's education reform agenda, aimed at promoting merit-based employment, enhancing teacher quality, and restoring public confidence in the state's education system," Tutur stated.