Nigeria: Zamfara Agile Welcomes Governor's Action

10 November 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (Zamfara AGILE Project) has applauded Governor Dauda Lawal for approving the recruitment of the first batch of 500 qualified science teachers as part of the ongoing reforms towards strengthening education delivery and improving learning outcomes across the state.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Project Communications Officer, Bashir Kabiru Ahmad, disclosing that the State Project Coordinator and Permanent Secretary, Hajiya Saadatu Abdu Gusau, made the commendation while commenting on the successful recruitment of the teachers.

According to the statement, the coordinator said the recruitment exercise was part of Governor Dauda Lawal's commitments signed on 5th July, 2023, to fulfill the criteria for AGILE intervention in the state.

Abdu Gusau further described the recruitment of teachers as part of the AGILE mandates under Sub-component 3.1(System Strengthening) adding that the AGILE Project will collaborate with stakeholders to monitor the deployment of the successful candidates to the most deserving areas of need, based on the earlier needs assessment conducted in the schools with a view to ensuring equity and improved access to quality teaching across the state.

