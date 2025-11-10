Nigeria: Zamfara Govt to Construct New Nuj Secretariat, Reiterates Support for Media Freedom

Governor Dauda Lawal has approved the construction of a new secretariat for the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Gusau, a development the Zamfara State Council of the union says will enhance the working environment for journalists and strengthen media professionalism and press freedom in the state.

In a statement co-signed by the NUJ Chairman, Comrade Ibrahim Musa Maizare, and the Secretary, Ibrahim Ahmad Gada, said they are "delighted to announce that His Excellency, Governor Dauda Lawal, has approved the construction of a brand-new NUJ Secretariat for journalists in Zamfara State."

The NUJ noted that the development fulfils a commitment the governor made before assuming office, where he assured that his administration would provide "a modern and befitting edifice for working journalists in the state." The council added that "all arrangements for the commencement of the project have been finalized."

It appreciated the governor "for honoring his promise" and for awarding the contract to "a reputable indigenous contractor and elder statesman, Alhaji Garba Almajir."

Speaking at the project site, Almajir assured that he would deliver "a state-of-the-art structure that meets the highest standards," in line with what the council described as the governor's vision of making the new secretariat "one of the best in Africa."

The statement said the entire NUJ family in Zamfara "expresses profound gratitude to His Excellency for this historic and commendable gesture," noting that the project would not only improve the work environment for journalists but also "strengthen media professionalism and press freedom in the state."