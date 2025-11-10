Senegal/South Africa: Morocco Smash U-17 World Cup Record With 16-0 Win - Sonko Fires Senegal to Top Spot - South Africa Advance

Morocco produced the biggest win in FIFA U-17 World Cup history and Senegal sealed first place in their group on a dramatic day on Sunday that also confirmed South Africa's progress to the knockout rounds.

But the Young Atlas Lions and Tunisia must wait to learn if they qualify among the best third-placed teams while results elsewhere guaranteed last 32 spot for Egypt.

The headline belonged to Morocco, who thrashed New Caledonia 16-0 to obliterate the tournament's record margin of victory (previously Spain 13-0 New Zealand).

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Two New Caledonia red cards in the first half compounded the gulf as the Atlas Cubs chased the goal difference needed to stay alive as a third-placed side.

Oualid Ibn Salah, Abdelali Eddaoudi, Ziyad Baha, Nahel Haddani, Ismail El Aoud and Abdellah Ouazane all hit braces.

Further goals from Soukrat, El Khalfioui, and a late double from El Aoud as Morocco finished behind Japan and Portugal in Group B and now await their fate.

Morocco's captain Hamza Bouhaddi said the performance reflected a reset after two early defeats.

"We're delighted with this win and the spirit we showed today. This is our true level. We lost the first two matches, but we tried to put that behind us and we approached today's game as if it were our first in the tournament," he said.

In Group C, Bakary Sonko delivered a superb hat-trick as Senegal beat the United Arab Emirates 5-0 to top the section.

Malick Cissé opened with a stutter-step penalty, Sonko then headed one from close range, rifled a second, and tapped in a third after Mame Sow's cross before Victor Mendy lashed in the fifth late on.

The Young Teranga Lions, who have looked well-drilled throughout, carried their momentum into the knockouts.

Head coach Papa Ibrahima Faye praised his side's discipline and the group's stated ambitions.

"Before leaving Senegal, we set ourselves two goals: the first was to qualify, and the second was to finish top of our group," Faye said.

"Thank God we achieved both. I'm pleased with the tactical discipline the young players showed... both the substitutes and those who started."

South Africa also progressed despite a 3-1 defeat to Italy in Group A.

Samuele Inacio struck inside four minutes and added a second after Antonio Arena restored the Azzurrini's lead; Shaun Els had briefly levelled for the South Africans, whose four-point haul secured second place and safe passage.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Senegal South Africa Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

There was disappointment for Tunisia, beaten 2-0 by Belgium in Group D after Noah Fernandez capitalised on a stray back-pass inside the opening minute and Ali Camara blasted in the clincher.

Tunisia played more than 70 minutes with ten men following Saifedin Haj Abdallah's red card and now face an anxious wait.

Coach Mohamed Amine Naffati urged perspective after a bruising night.

"Belgium is a great team. We faced tough opposition, but that's football. We'll learn from these experiences for the future.

"I congratulate the players for their mentality... Without that, we could have conceded a lot more," he said.

With the bracket taking shape, Africa will carry significant interest into the knockouts: Senegal as group winners, South Africa assured of a place, and Morocco (record-breakers on the day) and Tunisia hoping their totals are enough to join them via the best third-placed route.