Nigeria/Morocco: W/Cup Playoffs - 10 Early Birds Arrive Super Eagles' Camp in Rabat

The Super Eagles' camp officially opened on Sunday in Rabat, Morocco, with the arrival of 10 players, as Nigeria begin final preparations for their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup CAF playoffs.

The first batch of players and team officials arrived at the Rive Hotel, Rabat, on Sunday afternoon, signalling the start of what could be a decisive week in Nigeria's campaign to return to the world's biggest football stage.

Promise Efoghe, the team's media officer, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that early arrivals included the trio of Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi and Samuel Chukwueze, as well as Tolu Arokodare and Olakunle Olusegun.

"Later on Sunday, three more players--Wilfred Ndidi, Moses Simon, and William Troost-Ekong--joined up with the squad, bringing the number of players in camp to eight.

"By nightfall, Benjamin Fredericks and Chidozie Awaziem also checked in, raising the total number of players in camp to 10 as preparations gathered pace," he said.

NAN also reports that coach Eric Chelle on Saturday finalised his 24-man squad for the playoffs as he named a strong roster of Europe-based stars and local standouts for the decisive fixtures in Rabat.

The Super Eagles face Gabon in the first playoff match on Thursday. A win would send them into the African playoff final against either Cameroon or the Democratic Republic of Congo on Nov. 16, also in the Moroccan capital.

The playoff round provides African teams with an additional route to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

However, the winner of this series must still overcome opponents from other continents in a final intercontinental playoff scheduled for March 2026 in Mexico.

Chelle's squad features several changes from last month's qualifiers, where Nigeria recorded victories over Lesotho and Benin to climb to second place behind South Africa in their qualifying group.

The crucial victories earned the Super Eagles a playoff slot as one of the four best runners-up across the nine African groups.

Among the returnees is Maduka Okoye of Udinese, back to provide competition in goal, while Awaziem also returns in defence.

Midfielder Raphael Onyedika and forward Chidera have been recalled to add depth and creativity.

Players omitted from last month's roster include Felix Agu, Terem Moffi, and Christantus Uche.

Nigeria, the highest-ranked of the four teams in this playoff round, are widely seen as favourites to progress -- but coach Chelle has cautioned against complacency, stressing the need for discipline and tactical precision.

Nigeria Squad for 2026 FIFA World Cup Playoffs

Goalkeepers:

Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa), Amas Obasogie (Singida Blackstars, Tanzania), Maduka Okoye (Udinese, Italy)

Defenders:

Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes, France), Semi Ajayi (Hull City, England), Calvin Bassey (Fulham, England), Benjamin Fredericks (Dender, Belgium), Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiakos, Greece), Bright Osayi-Samuel (Birmingham City, England), Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal), William Troost-Ekong (Al-Kholood, Saudi Arabia)

Midfielders:

Alex Iwobi (Fulham, England), Wilfred Ndidi (Besiktas, Turkey), Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium), Frank Onyeka (Brentford, England), Alhassan Yusuf (New England Revolution, USA)

Forwards:

Akor Adams (Sevilla, Spain), Tolu Arokodare (Wolverhampton Wanderers, England), Samuel Chukwueze (Fulham, England), Chidera Ejuke (Sevilla, Spain), Ademola Lookman (Atalanta, Italy), Olakunle Olusegun (Nizhny Novgorod, Russia), Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray, Turkey), Moses Simon (Paris FC, France). (NAN)