Nigeria: Lagos Runner, Alabi Emerges Winner Lagos Women Run 2025

Alabi, who won N2 million, is an experienced marathoner, who has participated in five different races including the Lagos Women Run, defeated her compatriots by winning the 10K race.

A Lagos long-distance runner, Alabi Aminat Adenike, who specialises in long-distance races has emerged winner of the Open category of the 10th edition of the 2025 Lagos Women Run.

From the start point at the iconic Tafawa Balewa Square through the routes that terminated at the remodelled Mobolaji Johnson Sports Arena, Onikan, Adenike crossed the ribbon with a time of 39 minutes: 25.80 seconds to finish as the first woman from Lagos to etch her name in gold in the history of LWR.

Speaking at the presentation of medals to champions in different categories at the finish point, the Director General, Lagos State Sports Commission, Lekan Fatodu, described the 10th edition of Lagos Women Run as a decade of consistency, commitment, impact and remarkable journey.

He said, it's a decade of building community cohesion, promoting consistent opportunities in sports, in terms of personal development, wellness and opportunity for economic development and leadership.

"Lagos is actually at the centre of many things that has to do with new innovations and development that's been manifested consistently in sports and other areas of human endeavours," he noted.

For a Lagosian to win the 10th edition, Mr Fatodu explained that it's a manifestation of the fact that every corner of the state is blessed with talents and provided with opportunities, adding that the state will continue to use the platform to attract stars and potential talents to bring them to the fore and give them the opportunity to sharpen their skills.

Mr Fatodu commended the organisers for their resilience and consistently producing new talents and stars in athletics, building community cohesion and promoting sports development.

Coordinator Lagos Women Run, Tayo Popoola, stated the initiative began as a casual idea, a platform for women to gather and interact through a road race.

"The race is to make people happy, change lives, reconnect, network, look for more opportunities in life and add value, rather than focusing on monetary gains".

Ms Popoola added that the race serves as a series of preparatory event for elite runners helping them train and energise for bigger competitions as Nigerians increasingly embrace road races.

She said that the run appeals to a diverse group of women, including those who are plus size or older, seeking general well-being and fitness. It provides an inclusive space where women can feel actively involved and cared for, addressing their need for physical activity and community engagement.

Winner of the 10th edition, Adenike, was elated for winning the title in the open category, noting that her mission is to be the first marathoner from Lagos that will win the coveted title in the all women race.

"With the training l have been doing, l just believe that l will be among the first three. I started training early this year and l promised myself to end up well in this year's edition. I just have to train very well because of those that are coming from the northern part are very strong, but l said I want to be the first Lagos marathoner that will set a record and bring the title to Lagos," she said.

Vivian Obadiah with 39:55.12 won N1.5 million by coming second and Elizabeth Nuhu Pawa (40:39.83) won N1 million naira third placed.