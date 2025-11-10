Nigeria: Governor Radda Congratulates Soludo On His Re-Election, Visionary Leadership

press release

The Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Umaru Radda, has extended congratulations to his colleague and friend, Chukwuma Charles Soludo, on his re-election as the Governor of Anambra State.

In his message, Governor Radda described Mr Soludo's re-election as a victory well-earned through hard work, visionary leadership, and the trust he has built with the people of Anambra State over the years.

He said the outcome of the election, marked by a convincing margin, reflects the people's strong belief in Mr Soludo's leadership style, his reform-driven administration, and his steady commitment to good governance.

Mr Radda noted that the overwhelming victory Mr Soludo, a professor of economics, recorded in Saturday's poll has now made him the third governor in Anambra State's political history to win a second term in office, an achievement that speaks volumes about his performance and the confidence the people have in his leadership.

"Governor Soludo's re-election is not just a political triumph; it is a validation of performance, character, and genuine service to the people. His ability to translate ideas into impactful results has set him apart as one of Nigeria's most forward-thinking leaders," Governor Radda said.

The Katsina governor commended Mr Soludo's relentless efforts in repositioning Anambra State as a hub of innovation, infrastructure development, and economic growth. He described him as a model of intellectual leadership who has shown that knowledge, when combined with compassion and discipline, can transform societies.

Mr Radda also lauded the people of Anambra State for conducting themselves peacefully throughout the election, as well as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies for ensuring a transparent and credible process. He said their collective conduct demonstrated the growing political maturity and democratic spirit of Nigerians.

According to Governor Radda, the re-election of Mr Soludo offers him a fresh opportunity to consolidate his ongoing projects and policies aimed at improving the lives of the people. He urged him to sustain the momentum of reform and continue to lead with humility, wisdom, and inclusivity. "As a colleague and a respected member of the Nigeria Governors' Forum, Professor Soludo has shown exemplary commitment to national unity and development. His approach to governance, built on sound economics, transparency, and accountability, continues to inspire other leaders across the country," Mr Radda noted.

Governor Radda also called on the people of Anambra to rally behind their governor, assuring them that their renewed mandate will further translate into greater progress and prosperity for the state.

He expressed optimism that Governor Soludo will keep building bridges of cooperation, not just within Anambra, but also among states across Nigeria. He pledged his continued support and partnership with the Anambra State Government, especially in the areas of agricultural development, entrepreneurship promotion, education, and institutional capacity building, sectors both governors share a deep passion for.

"On behalf of the government and good people of Katsina State, I celebrate my brother and friend, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, on this historic and well-deserved re-election. May God grant him strength, wisdom, and divine guidance as he continues to serve his people with vision and courage," Governor Radda concluded.