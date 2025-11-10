Liberia: Centrism Movement Extols Mfdp On Milestone Budget

The Government of Liberia, under the leadership of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, has submitted a draft national budget of US$1.2 billion for Fiscal Year 2026 to the National Legislature. The announcement was made by the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning.

According to Cllr. Kanio Bai Gbala, Assistant Professor of Law at the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law and Founder of the Centrism Movement, the increase is a major milestone that reflects tangible progress in Liberia's economic performance and public financial management.

Cllr. Gbala noted that moving from approximately US$880 million in the previous fiscal year to US$1.2 billion demonstrates stronger domestic revenue mobilization, disciplined financial controls and growing confidence among the private sector and development partners.

He stated: "When the national budget increases from US$880 million to US$1.2 billion, it shows that the economy is expanding. It signals improved revenue administration, increased economic activity and a rising level of trust in Liberia's financial management systems."

Cllr. Gbala emphasized that the expanded budget provides greater space for the government to address key national priorities.

He also extolled Hon. Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, Minister of Finance and Development Planning, described his leadership as disciplined, professional and strategic.

"This milestone reflects the strong and transparent leadership of Minister Ngafuan and his team. Effective financial stewardship is vital to national progress, and their work is helping to move the country in a positive direction."

The draft national budget now proceeds to the National Legislature for hearings, discussion and approval.

If passed, the FY2026 budget will be one of the largest in recent Liberian history and is being regarded as an important step in strengthening the nation's economic foundation and development trajectory.