Liberia: Grand Gedeh Land Scandal Dernands Vigilance and Accountability

Grand Gedeh County stands at a moment of serious reflection following recent revelations concerning an unauthorised land transaction that has provoked widespread concern, both within Liberia and among citizens residing abroad. According to credible reports, County Superintendent Mr Alex Chersia Grant and County Attorney Mr E. Wilkins Nah allegedly endorsed a 30-year lease arrangement granting 500 acres of communal land in the B'hai Administrative District to a Burkinabé national, Mr Boubou Sebu, ostensibly for agricultural investment. Such developments understandably raise profound questions about legality, representation, and respect for local communities.

More troubling is the reported absence of the free, prior, and informed consent of the communities whose land is at the heart of this transaction. If confirmed, this omission represents not merely an administrative oversight but a fundamental breach of the principles enshrined in the landmark 2018 Land Rights Act, which vests ownership and custodianship of customary lands in the communities that occupy them. Any circumvention of such statutory safeguards is deeply concerning, as it undermines both the integrity of public institutions and the trust of the people they serve.

_Legal Breach and Official Response_

At the core of the matter lies an apparent failure to uphold the rule of law and protect the rights of local communities to participate meaningfully in decisions regarding their ancestral land. The 2018 Land Rights Act makes clear that communal land cannot be leased, transferred, or encumbered without the informed participation and full consent of the affected communities. Reports suggesting that county officials may have acted outside this mandate call for measured but firm scrutiny. When public officials exceed their authority, they risk jeopardising not only the interests of the people but also the credibility of the institutions they represent.

The response from national authorities reflects the seriousness with which this matter is being regarded. The Liberia Land Authority (LLA) has moved to revoke the Development Grant Deed associated with the deal and has reportedly dismissed four employees while suspending two others.

These steps indicate an encouraging commitment to accountability, but they must be viewed as the beginning of a broader process. Sustained transparency, impartial investigation, and adherence to the rule of law are essential to restoring public confidence and preventing similar breaches in the future.

Environrnental and Social Pressures

Beyond the legal dimension, this episode raises pressing questions about environmental oversight and social cohesion. Grand Gedeh's forests and lands are not merely economic resources; they embody the heritage, spiritual identity, and livelihood of its people. The Forestry Development Authority's description of ongoing deforestation in the affected area as "illegal and devastating" underscores the urgency of safeguarding these lands against reckless exploitation.

Serious environmental damage--whether through unregulated clearing, monocrop agriculture, or degradation of biodiversity--threatens the wellbeing of present communities and future generations.

Additionally, concerns have emerged regarding the reported increase in the population of Burkinabé nationals entering the county. While migration is not inherently problematic, any movement of people on such scale must be carefully monitored and regulated to promote mutual understanding and prevent misinterpretation. Unmanaged settlement may inadvertently create social tensions, strain communal resources, and provoke anxiety among host communities.

It is therefore essential that such matters be treated with sensitivity, guided by the principles of peaceful coexistence and respect for established laws and communal rights.

A Call for Calrn and Constructive Action

The Grand Gedeh diaspora communities--particularly through the Global Alliance of Grand Gedeans (GAGG)--have expressed justified concern and called for accountability in response to this situation. Their engagement reflects a commendable commitment to the welfare of our homeland.

Yet, as we raise our voices, it is vital that our advocacy remain grounded in patience, respect for due process, and a collective desire for justice. The strength of our efforts must derive from unity, constructive dialogue, and an unwavering commitment to truth rather than anger or division.

At this sensitive moment, it is imperative that we avoid speculation or actions that could escalate tensions. We must allow an impartial and comprehensive investigation to run its full course. Those found to have acted improperly should be held accountable in accordance with the law.

At the same time, this moment presents an opportunity to strengthen our systems, to enhance civic education on the Land Rights Act, reinforce community participation in land governance, improve transparency in decision-making, and build local institutions capable of safeguarding communal interests.

Our land is more than soil beneath our feet; it is the foundation of our history, identity, and communal dignity. To protect it is both a legal duty and a sacred obligation passed down from our ancestors. I remain confident that the people of Grand Gedeh will confront this challenge with maturity and resolve. Let us respond with calm, uphold the law, and allow our enduring love for our homeland to guide our collective path forward.

The Author

Chief Dr. Williarn Deah Deiyan Towah is a Traditional Leader, Diplornat, Accountant, and Developrnent Policy Expert.