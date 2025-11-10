Liberia: LFA Cracks Down On Officiating Errors, Suspends Three Referees

The decision by the LFA Referees Committee to suspend three officials, including Referee Joseph Tweh, Abraham Kamara, and Morris Allison, signals a crucial commitment to maintaining integrity within the First Division. For supporters and clubs alike, the visibility of these sanctions is a necessary step, emphasizing that match outcomes must be decided on the pitch, not by human error or professional misconduct.

Following a review of recent officiating performances, three referees were handed suspensions for critical errors that impacted match results. Abraham Kamara and Joseph Tweh both received six-month suspensions after major breaches of professional standards; Kamara was sanctioned for denying Discoveries SA a penalty in their 1-0 defeat to Downtown FC, while Tweh was suspended for incorrectly awarding a penalty that secured FC Fassell a 1-0 victory over LISCR FC. Separately, Morris Allison received a two-month suspension for his failure to grant a penalty to Freeport FC during their 6-2 loss to Paynesville FC.

Speaking on a local radio show about the suspended officials, President of the Liberia Football Association Mr. Mustapha Raji captured the high stakes, stating: "It depends on the gravity of the error. An error from a referee can result into a team going to relegation each match played you are getting goal for and goal against all of these actions can get into harming clubs and harming the referee, yes indeed we agreed they are humans, but the laws is the laws and should be respected.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The interpretation of the rules is done by the referee committee, they check these videos for errors, and they take the necessary action to serve as caution to those who want to do it intentionally and to make those who makes these errors be focused and be error free."

As the season progresses, every decision will be analyzed through this new lens of accountability, putting immediate pressure on the remaining officials to raise their standards drastically.

A Crisis of Trust: Historical Challenges to Referee Integrity

The LFA's current efforts are not just addressing isolated incidents; they are confronting decades of systemic issues that have challenged the credibility of Liberian football. Historically, refereeing has been plagued by serious problems, marked by recurring allegations of bribery, favoritism, and inconsistency.

Bribery and Match-Fixing: High-profile cases have tarnished the profession. A notable example is Class-A referee Josephus Torjilor, who was banned for two years in 2019 for accepting bribe to influence a match and was later expelled entirely for similar unethical conduct.

Perceived Bias

Clubs and fans frequently complain about biased officiating. Compounding this issue is the perceived conflict of interest due to the presence of club presidents within the LFA's decision-making structure, which makes neutral arbitration difficult to achieve.

Technical Deficiency

Beyond ethical breaches, officials consistently face criticism for "poor and inconsistent officiating," leading to official complaints from clubs and even the Ministry of Youth and Sports, underscoring a long-term need for technical improvement.

The Path to Integrity: Upholding Global Standards

Despite these deep-rooted challenges, the LFA has maintained a clear, continuous stance against corruption, implementing robust measures aimed at professionalizing its ranks:

Zero Tolerance for Corruption: The LFA actively enforces disciplinary action, demonstrated by the expulsions of individuals like Torjilor and the current suspension of officials who may be investigated for match manipulation.

Focused Development

The association regularly organizes FIFA/CAF-sponsored elite referee courses and physical fitness tests. By bringing in international facilitators, the LFA ensures its referees are trained to meet global standards, significantly building local capacity.

International Recognition: These investments are yielding successes.

The LFA has developed several FIFA-badged referees who have officiated at major CAF and FIFA tournaments. Achievements like Joel W. Doe becoming the first Liberian referee at a FIFA World Cup tournament, and Sylvina W. Garnett, serving as Liberia's first female international referee in eight years, highlighted a competent core capable of performing at the highest levels.

Looking Ahead: Mitigating Systemic Risk

While suspensions serve as necessary punishment, long-term integrity requires systemic changes that proactively mitigate risk and eliminate the appearance of bias.

Addressing Perceived Bias: The LFA must explore governance reforms, potentially by creating a fully independent Referees Appointment Committee (RAC) composed solely of experienced, non-affiliated technical experts. This separation of powers would immediately counter the long-standing complaint that club officials influence officiating assignments.

Increased Transparency: To build public trust, the process for reviewing and sanctioning referees should be made more transparent. While names have been released, public access to the specific footage or review criteria (while maintaining anonymity for those reporting) could help supporters and clubs understand the basis of the decisions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mandatory Education on Ethical Standards: Referee development must include intensive, year-round training focused on ethical conduct, anti-corruption protocols, and the consequences of match manipulation. This training should be mandatory for all officials, from the third division up to FIFA-badged status.

Technology Integration: Though expensive, the future of integrity may lie in gradual technology adoption, such as implementing lower-cost recording systems for all First Division matches. Reviewing video footage significantly reduces the reliance on subjective human judgment, as demonstrated by the swift confirmation of errors leading to the recent suspensions.

The recent suspensions represent a firm continuation of the LFA's fight against historical inconsistency. As the season progresses, this increased accountability, backed by international training standards and potential systemic reforms, will place immediate and necessary pressure on the remaining officials to drastically raise their standards and begin the long process of restoring public faith in the national game.